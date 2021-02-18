Students need 30-minute breaks

By Huang Kuo-chiang 黃國將





The Taipei Department of Education plans to extend the break between the second and third lesson — which is known as the “big break” — from 10 to 30 minutes for elementary-school students, but is to leave schools the flexibility to decide whether to implement it.

This practice is beneficial to the physical and mental health of students.

A 30-minute break between the second and the third lesson has been in place for almost 10 years at the elementary school where I work, and students and teachers have offered positive feedback about the policy.

The decision by the department is good, and it should be promoted as a nationwide policy, allowing adjustments to suit each school according to their situation.

As for what activities can be arranged for students and teachers during the 30-minute break, here are some of the practices at my school:

First, students should be encouraged to engage in outdoor activities to promote diversified learning. The school where I work is located in a remote area, and during the big break, students are encouraged to play soccer, run and play with playground equipment.

Students can improve their physical fitness and rest their eyes as they shift their focus from text books to the distant mountains and clouds.

Some students go to reading and chatting corners that have been set up in front of the water dispenser in the stairwell.

Reading and chatting, the students can build stronger bonds.

The big break is also suitable for organizing teaching activities involving students from more than one class or mixed-age sports competitions.

These 30-minute time slots are also perfect for campaign events for candidates in student representative elections, or performances of Aboriginal songs and dances, and other music, as well as open rehearsals for students preparing for the national language competition.

Second, the big break can be used by teachers for collaborative lesson preparation and to improve teaching skills.

Since the implementation of the 12-year basic education program and curriculum guidelines, school principals and teachers have been required to do open class observation every semester.

It is often difficult for schools to find time for teachers to prepare the lesson and hold the post-observation briefing.

For example, teachers who want to prepare classes together are often occupied with required training courses, and they often end up sacrificing their lunch break and spare time to work together.

The 30-minute break gives teachers time for a coffee, to relax, prepare lessons, and exchange teaching and class management experiences.

Third, the big break can be used to hold school meetings and invite parents to participate.

In the school, there are many committees on, for example, individualized education and curriculum development, which require the participation of parents.

The 30-minute big break is also a good time to coordinate between administrative and teaching staff.

In an opinion article in the Chinese-language United Daily News published on Jan. 11, Daisy Hung (洪蘭), a professor at National Central University, wrote that students should exercise as much as possible.

This is particularly important amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because exercise suppresses the secretion of the stress hormone cortisol and therefore benefits the immune system.

Physical fitness helps students improve learning and mental efficiency.

A 30-minute class break can increase the time students have for exercise, improve their physical fitness, facilitate their development and is beneficial for their eyesight.

The big break is a good time for teachers to exchange teaching experiences, and communication between administrative and teaching staff, as well as between teachers and parents. It would be good if this policy was promoted nationwide, and each school was allowed to determine how to implement it.

Huang Kuo-chiang is the principal of an elementary school in Taitung County.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai