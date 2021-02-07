Dear Minister [of Education] Pan [Wen-chung (潘文忠)],
We are writing to you as recipients of the 2020-2021 Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (華語文獎學金). We were generously awarded this scholarship to support our Mandarin studies at Taiwanese institutions; unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has meant we have not yet been allowed to enter Taiwan. We want to share some of the difficulties we have faced in the past year, humbly ask for your help in solving them and hopefully convince you of what we can bring to Taiwan if we were able to begin our studies.
Among us are budding academics, content creators, engineers, scientists, tech entrepreneurs, musicians, artists and educators from all over the globe and more than 20 countries. This is not including the many other scholars we have not been able to reach.
We all share a passion for learning Mandarin and an affinity for Taiwan’s open society and vibrant cultures. We would love to begin our studies and one day serve as cultural ambassadors for Taiwan, but as non-degree students we currently cannot do so.
We recognize that your first duty as elected officials is to protect the Taiwanese people. Your caution and leadership during the pandemic has clearly saved many lives, and Taiwan’s public health leadership has become the world’s gold standard. As you continue to open the country to foreigners (e.g. workers and degree-seeking students), we ask you to not forget us and the contribution we want to make.
We first applied to study in Taiwan in February last year, choosing it over other language learning destinations for many reasons. Unfortunately, since receiving the award in April/May, we have been waiting for close to nine months without resolution.
While the borders remain closed to us, it has been impossible to plan for our eventual studies in Taiwan. Moreover, there is uncertainty about going at all: Some people have already felt the need to forfeit the scholarship; others will have to do so if the borders do not reopen in time for their academic term.
It is not just a question of plane tickets: We have rearranged our lives into a holding pattern to keep the hope of going to Taiwan alive. This has included turning down opportunities or new responsibilities, such as resigning from jobs or not taking new ones, organizing short-term accommodation and repatriations while waiting for updates, with all the anxiety that comes from waiting without knowing.
This is hopefully where you can help.
First, we would be thankful for greater communication from the government. We understand that the pandemic’s course cannot be predicted and nothing is certain, but until now updates have been few and far between.
We have tried seeking information from the Ministry of Education, Taipei Representative Offices (TROs) and our universities, sometimes receiving contradictory answers. More frequent and consistent updates, preferably from one source, would ease anxiety and help scholars, TROs and universities get on the same page.
Second, we would appreciate the option for all [scholarship awardees] to defer their studies to the next academic year. Some TROs have offered this to those in their region, but many have not been offered the same by their TRO, which has caused much anxiety as the next academic term approaches. Extending the offer of deferment to the 2021-2022 academic year to all [awardees] would be of huge help, otherwise many will have to forfeit the scholarship entirely.
Of course, for most of us, the ideal outcome would still be to enter Taiwan within this academic year. Given the severity of the pandemic, we understand the weight of this request; naturally we are ready and willing to adhere to all quarantine and public health measures to protect Taiwan and its people.
We humbly ask to be considered when you discuss the next stages of border openings.
Finally, we request reconsideration or clarification of some of the scholarship rules in light of the pandemic. For example, we have been told that registering for online courses run by Taiwanese Mandarin training centers, or entering the country on anything but a student visa might lead to loss of the scholarship.
We were all lucky to be chosen by you as Huayu Enrichment Scholars, considered promising students of Mandarin and future cultural ambassadors for Taiwan. We want nothing more than to vindicate your faith in us. We humbly ask you for your help.
Sincerely,
Huayu Enrichment
Scholars 2020-2021
The idea of Taiwan as an “economic fortress” is that its economy should be upgraded and the nation be turned into an important global economic hub, so that if that hub is destroyed, it would paralyze the global economy. Taiwan’s national security would be guaranteed if the world recognized its interconnectedness. Can Taiwan achieve this? The answer is that over the past two decades, it has laid the foundation. After a major earthquake in central Taiwan on Sept. 21, 1999, the New York Stock Exchange and other global stock markets fell sharply, as investors worried that semiconductor foundries in Hsinchu Science
The Ministry of Economic Affairs sent an encouraging message by retaining its NT$7,000 subsidy for purchases of new electric scooters this year, demonstrating its support for green urban mobility and Taiwan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The ministry also increased the subsidy for the purchase of new electric two-wheelers equipped with locally made engines to NT$3,000 from NT$2,000 last year. It had originally planned to gradually lower its incentives on electric scooter purchases, with an aim to allow market mechanisms to lead the industry’s development. The ministry slashed subsidies by 30 percent last year from NT$10,000 in 2019. The move to retain
US President Joe Biden’s national security team is sorting out what to salvage from the policies of former US president Donald Trump’s administration and what to resuscitate from prior approaches by Democrats. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, his coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, previewed their strategic thinking in October’s Foreign Affairs. They expressed predictable skepticism about the Trump team’s National Security Strategy (NSS), but also about the policies of administrations they served. They wrote that foreign “policy frameworks beginning with the word ‘strategic’ often raise more questions than they answer. ‘Strategic patience’ [of former US president Barack Obama]
Diane Baker was a staunch supporter of the Community Services Center, a nonprofit organization that supports the international community in Taiwan. Diane served on the steering committee, the center’s de facto governing body, from October 2002. In this role, Diane helped to ensure that the center was managed to the highest standards. In recent years, she also took on a leadership role, most recently serving as interim chair. Diane also sat on the editorial board of the Centered on Taipei magazine. She attended and supported the organization’s activities, and was always present at its annual auction, the center’s major annual fundraising