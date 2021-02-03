US Representative Michael McCaul, the ranking member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Jan. 23 urged US President Joe Biden to follow through on an election pledge to deal with the security risk posed by TikTok.
Biden told reporters on a campaign stop in Minnesota on Sept. 18 last year that TikTok was “a matter of genuine concern,” and that as president, he would have Internet experts access the app.
In addition to TikTok, former US president Donald Trump expressed concern over the security risks posed by WeChat.
In explaining the Trump administration’s rationale for trying to ban TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese apps in an interview with Fox Business on Aug. 31 last year, then-White House National Trade Council director Peter Navarro said: “It’s critical that this country not use apps that are made in China or that can take our data and go to servers in China, because that data will be used to surveil, monitor and track you.”
The TikTok platform, which allows users to upload video clips, has about 400 million active users. Over the past few years, it has become a favorite among young Chinese, but it has also led to criminal and societal issues.
Japan, New Zealand and other countries have banned TikTok, while India has banned more than 100 Chinese apps, including TikTok.
WeChat is a more dangerous weapon than TikTok for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to use against public opinion. WeChat has about 1 billion active users, or most Chinese Internet users.
The Chinese Ministry of Public Security in 2014 took over the management of WeChat’s back-end servers. Simultaneously, it blocked all international social media, making WeChat the only social media choice in China.
As a result, overseas Chinese can only use WeChat to communicate with their families in China, placing them firmly inside Beijing’s data cage.
The concern of US officials and lawmakers is not unfounded. A Washington Post article on Sept. 15 last year quoted analysts as saying that TikTok was one of the most effective tools in the CCP’s information war on the world.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP has used propaganda and fabricated news to hide the truth about the outbreak, and tried to blame others, with a huge number of short video clips posted on TikTok falsely accusing US soldiers of taking the virus to Wuhan, China.
TikTok has resulted in harm in other countries. For example, the popular TikTok “blackout challenge” is dangerous: A 10-year-old girl in Sicily, Italy, died when participating in a “choking game,” another name for the challenge. Her parents said that she placed a belt around her neck and held her breath while filming herself on her cellphone.
The incident shocked Italy, and prosecutors are investigating whether TikTok is guilty of “abetting suicide.”
It is difficult for adults to know all of the dangers lurking behind attractive Internet games and video games that pull young people in. Everyone must be on their guard and take precautions to avoid such incidents.
Chen Kuo-fon is a dentist.
Translated by Perry Svensson
The idea of Taiwan as an “economic fortress” is that its economy should be upgraded and the nation be turned into an important global economic hub, so that if that hub is destroyed, it would paralyze the global economy. Taiwan’s national security would be guaranteed if the world recognized its interconnectedness. Can Taiwan achieve this? The answer is that over the past two decades, it has laid the foundation. After a major earthquake in central Taiwan on Sept. 21, 1999, the New York Stock Exchange and other global stock markets fell sharply, as investors worried that semiconductor foundries in Hsinchu Science
Beijing is fond of testing new US presidents before they have had time to get their feet under the desk and measure the drapes in the Oval Office. True to form, on Saturday — just three days after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden — the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched 13 aircraft — including nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets — into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone. This was followed on Sunday by another incursion into the same airspace by 15 aircraft. The weekend’s sorties were clearly intended as an early test of the Biden administration’s
Since the introduction of the New Southbound Policy during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) first term in 2016, there has been building momentum toward increasing people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the policy’s 18 partner countries. While the government’s attempt to improve relations with these countries is admirable, there is a significant gap in Taiwan’s cultural knowledge of them. To narrow the cultural literacy gap, Taiwan needs to start cultural education as early as kindergarten. New residents and migrant workers from these target countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia are particularly vulnerable in Taiwan. Despite having more than 1 million foreigners from Southeast
The Ministry of Economic Affairs sent an encouraging message by retaining its NT$7,000 subsidy for purchases of new electric scooters this year, demonstrating its support for green urban mobility and Taiwan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The ministry also increased the subsidy for the purchase of new electric two-wheelers equipped with locally made engines to NT$3,000 from NT$2,000 last year. It had originally planned to gradually lower its incentives on electric scooter purchases, with an aim to allow market mechanisms to lead the industry’s development. The ministry slashed subsidies by 30 percent last year from NT$10,000 in 2019. The move to retain