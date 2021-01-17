Reuters in a report on Tuesday cited two Chinese sources as saying that the arrests of 53 democracy advocates in Hong Kong on Jan. 6 were part of an intensifying drive coordinated by Beijing to stifle any challenge to Chinese rule in the territory and that more actions were likely, including targeting district councilors.
It did not take long for the prediction to come true, as Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested 11 people suspected of helping the 12 people who tried to flee to Taiwan by sea in August last year.
The 11 arrested under the National Security Law included District Councilor Daniel Wong Kwok-tung (黃國桐), a lawyer who provided legal assistance to hundreds of people arrested during the 2019 protests.
On the same day, the Hong Kong Broadband Network said that to comply with the national security legislation, it had blocked a pro-democracy Web site, confirming media reports that police had, without going through the court system, ordered telecoms to restrict access to HKChronicles.
However, another disturbing development that appeared to receive little attention — at least outside of the territory or the UK — was the announcement that the Hong Kong government hired a well-known Queen’s Counsel barrister, David Perry, to represent the prosecution in the trial of nine of the most prominent of those 53 people arrested.
The nine — who include tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), Hong Kong Democracy Party founder Martin Lee (李柱銘), Labor Party vice chairman and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions general secretary Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), and former legislators Albert Ho (何俊仁) and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄) — are scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 16 for disregarding police orders by turning an approved assembly inside Victoria Park on Aug. 18, 2019, into a march that was not permitted.
The territory’s Court of First Instance on Tuesday granted the Hong Kong Department of Justice’s application to bring Perry over from the UK to handle the case, due to its complexity and its “real and significant impact on the exercise of the freedom of assembly in the future.”
Perry would reportedly advise on how the activists broke Hong Kong’s freedom of assembly laws.
A basic tenet of the legal profession in democratic nations that practice the rule of law is that justice must be available to all — everyone deserves a lawyer — although that is largely interpreted to mean the defendants, not the prosecutors or the government.
The request for Perry’s help clearly appears to be an attempt to whitewash Beijing’s persecution of democracy advocates, for surely there are well-trained barristers in the justice department who could handle the case, such as those who last month got Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Agnes Chow (周庭) and Ivan Lam (林朗彥) sent to jail, on charges of organizing and inciting an unlawful assembly in June 2019.
Perry, a former British Treasury counsel, has worked on an ad hoc basis before for high-profile criminal cases in Hong Kong, as well as the Bahamas and elsewhere, but the Hong Kong that he acted on behalf of in the past is not the Hong Kong of today.
While the territory’s prosecutors have little choice, if they want to keep their jobs, but to prosecute cases under the travesty that is the National Security Law, it is a whole different ethical question for outsiders when they are asked to fly in to do what amounts to a hit job.
It is ironic, given that Beijing and its minions have long railed against the employment of judges from the UK, Canada and Australia on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, that the government would find it necessary to bring in a British barrister to prosecute its case.
Sadly, irony is something that is lost on the Chinese Communist Party, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and, apparently, Perry.
In a statement that came as a shock to many, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced the immediate annulment of all “self-imposed” guidelines on US executive relations with Taiwan, which he said Washington took “unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.” It could be the most sweeping advancement in Taiwan-US ties in decades. No longer would officials need to meet in “private meeting rooms or restaurants,” or avoid references to a Taiwanese country or government. High-level personnel could attend official events, including Double Ten National Day celebrations. Coverage of the decision has been predictably alarmist,
Lately I have been mulling over the checkered career of Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), former Mayor of Taipei and President of Taiwan, who subsequently spent 6+ years in jail after being convicted of corruption. I was a witness to some of this, and have studied President Chen’s career over the years. While recognizing that I am treading on sensitive political ground, I will attempt here to parse out the key phases, in an attempt to make sense of this controversial political figure’s career. I first met Chen (CSB, as many of us colloquially referred to him) in 1998, when he was Mayor
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on Saturday that the US was to drop self-imposed restrictions on meetings between senior Taiwanese and US officials had immediate real-world effects. On Monday, US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra met Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新) at the US embassy in The Hague, with both noting on social media the historic nature of this seemingly modest event. Modest perhaps, but their meeting would have been impossible before Pompeo’s announcement. Some have welcomed this move, thinking that it is long-overdue and a step in the right direction to normalizing relations between
The US’ relationships with its core democratic partners are set to rebound dramatically after US president-elect Joe Biden takes office. Allies in Europe and Asia relish the prospect of a US president committed to adhering to democratic traditions at home, honor strategic commitments abroad, and be a team player. Solidarity among the world’s democracies is especially important when it comes to standing up to China. The EU’s decision last week to sign an investment accord with that country underscores the potential for serious discord. Even though the Biden camp cautioned the EU against moving ahead with the agreement, it nonetheless sealed the