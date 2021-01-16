Is Trump going away soon?
There is talk in the media about whether US President Donald Trump’s supporters will continue to side with him after the recent assault on the US Capitol by mobs of his most ardent (okay, “worst”) allies.
That Trump urged these people on his now defunct Twitter account has led to charges of insurgency against the US government, and might end his presidency on a very humble note.
Scores of his former supporters have walked out of the government, and I have seen not just a few ordinary US citizens who voted for him in 2016 now denounce him.
Even the likes of senior US Cabinet members and a few US lawmakers have spoken out against Trump for his at best histrionics, and worse, revolutionary dissent.
And so, people are asking: Now that Trump’s time is over, will virtually all of his followers desert him? I have news for concerned US citizens considering this: No, this will not be happening soon.
I have witnessed such political leanings and outward agnosticism and attacks on the government since I was a child in the US. My own brother was one such objector.
I can firmly say that these people are not going to change, such discord and disunity is in their blood.
So make no mistake: Trump is not disappearing. We will soon see his book outlining his outrageous heterodoxy, and it will be a bestseller among his adherents.
And in any case, if it is not to be Trump, there are plenty of others lined up behind him (read: Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, Kelly Loeffler, Josh Hawley, etc). These people may not fit one important point of what Trump supporters are — lacking a college education — but they happily meet the other qualifications: They have proven racist, angry and at times voiceless, and are bent on waging conflict against the system and the government.
Yes, there are many, literally millions, of this kind of people in the US. I have seen, known and met them — they are not going away any time soon, whatever happens to Trump.
Watch out for 2024, folks, a man who just got 70 million popular votes is not going away any time soon.
David Pendery
Taipei
In a statement that came as a shock to many, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced the immediate annulment of all “self-imposed” guidelines on US executive relations with Taiwan, which he said Washington took “unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.” It could be the most sweeping advancement in Taiwan-US ties in decades. No longer would officials need to meet in “private meeting rooms or restaurants,” or avoid references to a Taiwanese country or government. High-level personnel could attend official events, including Double Ten National Day celebrations. Coverage of the decision has been predictably alarmist,
Lately I have been mulling over the checkered career of Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), former Mayor of Taipei and President of Taiwan, who subsequently spent 6+ years in jail after being convicted of corruption. I was a witness to some of this, and have studied President Chen’s career over the years. While recognizing that I am treading on sensitive political ground, I will attempt here to parse out the key phases, in an attempt to make sense of this controversial political figure’s career. I first met Chen (CSB, as many of us colloquially referred to him) in 1998, when he was Mayor
The US’ relationships with its core democratic partners are set to rebound dramatically after US president-elect Joe Biden takes office. Allies in Europe and Asia relish the prospect of a US president committed to adhering to democratic traditions at home, honor strategic commitments abroad, and be a team player. Solidarity among the world’s democracies is especially important when it comes to standing up to China. The EU’s decision last week to sign an investment accord with that country underscores the potential for serious discord. Even though the Biden camp cautioned the EU against moving ahead with the agreement, it nonetheless sealed the
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on Saturday that the US was to drop self-imposed restrictions on meetings between senior Taiwanese and US officials had immediate real-world effects. On Monday, US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra met Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新) at the US embassy in The Hague, with both noting on social media the historic nature of this seemingly modest event. Modest perhaps, but their meeting would have been impossible before Pompeo’s announcement. Some have welcomed this move, thinking that it is long-overdue and a step in the right direction to normalizing relations between