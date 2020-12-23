Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on global travel, Taiwanese have been flocking to domestic attractions “with a vengeance,” a term that entered the Taiwanese lexicon shortly after local restrictions were lifted.
Coupled with the opening of the nation’s forests and mountains to the public in October last year, there has been a surge in people trying to tackle the nation’s highest peaks — and naturally, problems and accidents have increased as well.
Take Pingtung County, for example. It announced on Monday that mountaineering accidents in the county had tripled from last year, with one-third of them occurring on Beidawu Mountain (北大武山), whose difficulty belies its height ranking of just 92nd on Taiwan’s top 100 peaks list. Not only is this due to a significant increase in the number of hikers, but also those who try to ascend and descend the mountain in one day.
Hualien County’s Taroko National Park also said that it has seen an 80 percent increase in accidents from last year — mostly due to inadequate equipment, stamina and knowledge of the mountains and forests.
When the government opened up the mountains last year, the Executive Yuan said that it should not “use danger to personal safety as an excuse for limiting access to the nation’s forests and mountains.” Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) said that the move would train the next generation as proactive citizens who dare to adventure, but also exercise self-restraint.
Is the proliferation of hiking incidents just growing pains exacerbated by the pandemic, or is there really a serious problem that needs additional measures? That is hard to say, but at least hiking experts agree that much more public education needs to be done. In the past few months, countless voices have echoed the same plea: “Mountaineering is not tourism.”
On Monday, Wu Te-fa (吳德發), who runs the Kuaigu Lodge (檜谷山莊) on Beidawu, made a lengthy Facebook post giving detailed advice on what novices should know before tackling the behemoth. Not only does he provide many tips, he mostly pleads for people to do their homework and evaluate their stamina before climbing the mountain.
People should also avoid trying to scale Beidawu in one day unless they are confident in their abilities — a Taipei Times reporter learned this the hard way (“Pushing the limits on Beidawu,” Aug. 27, page 13).
“One must understand the mountain first before tackling it, instead of following the trends and being a mountain tourist,” Wu wrote.
This is key, as it is not the same as sitting at a cafe and posting a selfie on Instagram — it is a serious activity with serious risks.
Tour companies should fully disclose the challenges of climbing, as some seem to tout the idea of “easy hiking,” with porters carrying equipment and food, causing people to overestimate their abilities.
Opening up Taiwan’s mountains is a great thing for the country, but more precautions need to be taken, such as clearly labeling the level and terrain of the hike or requiring people to take an assessment so they know if they are fit enough.
Tour companies should take more responsibility in conveying this and informing their clients. The government could also work more with mountaineering experts to improve education — there is a lot more that can and should be done so that Taiwan’s hiking scene gets through its growing pains quickly.
Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The regime responsible for covering up the COVID-19 outbreak has its sights set on conquering Taiwan and then the world. What new steps might Washington and Taipei take in 2021 to keep Beijing at bay? Early this December, as the chill of winter spread across the northern hemisphere, a somber new milestone was reached: over 1.5 million people killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one life reported lost every nine seconds. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to deny any responsibility for the global catastrophe. The regime has strained every nerve and spared no
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians