Taiwan’s technology sector has been playing a crucial role in boosting economic growth, with semiconductor companies alone contributing 15 percent to GDP, Ministry of Economic Affairs statistics showed.
Leveraging that strength, the Cabinet came up with a 10-year expansion project to turn Taiwan into Asia’s “high-end manufacturing hub and the center of semiconductor process technology.” By that time, the local semiconductor industry’s production value is forecast to reach NT$5 trillion (US$175.23 billion), up more than 55 percent from NT$3.21 trillion this year, the Industrial Technology Research Institute estimated.
To reach that goal, the Cabinet said it would make every effort to solicit foreign suppliers of key semiconductor materials to invest in research and development (R&D) centers in Taiwan. It also encouraged local companies to join the supply chains of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and ASE Technology Holding Co to explore growth opportunities. TSMC is the world’s biggest chipmaker, while ASE tops the chip testing and packaging services segment.
It is easier to make progress by standing on the shoulders of giants.
Manufacturers are eligible to deduct their capital expenditure from the retained earnings that are designed for firms to recover accumulated losses, pay shareholders cash dividends or employee bonuses, or reinvest. Local companies are required to allocate 10 percent of their net profit as retained earnings under the Company Act (公司法). Taiwan is one of very few countries that implements the rule.
However, it is risky and takes a lot of effort to start a new business or develop a new technology from scratch as most chip designers do. MediaTek Inc, which designs 5G smartphone chips in competition with Qualcomm Inc, allocates about 25 percent of its revenue, or about NT$50 billion a year, to R&D. Its R&D investments have totaled more than NT$420 billion over the past decade — enough to build eight Taipei 101 skyscrapers.
Chip designers cannot deduct their R&D spending from retained earnings, and are calling for fair treatment from the government to unlock their significant growth potential by lessening their cost burden.
Taiwanese chip designers led by MediaTek in 2018 generated NT$3.7 trillion in production value, holding a total share of only 17.2 percent of the global chip designing market, which means there is ample space for growth. Besides, the global chip designing market is two times bigger than the foundry market, totaling US$120 billion.
Taiwan’s foundry companies led by TSMC and United Microelectronics Corp have seen their global market share rocket to about 72 percent, with production value of about NT$1.8 trillion. That only gives foundry companies 28 percent in which to grow.
However, high risk usually goes hand-in-hand with big returns. That explains why local chip designers usually deliver a much better gross margin than chip manufacturers. MediaTek, which designs 5G smartphone chips, reported gross margin of 44.2 percent last quarter. The figure is much higher than the gross margin of 21.8 percent and net profit margin of 20.3 percent reported in the third quarter by United Microelectronics, the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker.
Chip designers say that they have made significant contributions to GDP, as the lion’s share of their R&D investments are paid to researchers, which boost the country’s private consumption. Chip designers do not operate any factories or manufacturing tools, but own patents and intellectual property. It makes sense to exclude R&D investment from the 10 percent retained earnings allocation.
Relaxing the Company Act rules by granting chip designers incentives similar to those for chip makers would positively affect chip designers’ business growth, but also create a new growth engine for the country’s economy.
Universities and colleges are bearing the brunt of Taiwan’s falling birthrate. Many schools have already closed down, while lower-ranking institutions find themselves in a precarious position. The Ministry of Education has said that more than 40 private senior-high schools, universities and colleges are already in a critical situation. When schools are forced to close, the impact is felt not just by students, who can easily transfer to other schools, but even more so by teachers and other staff, for whom it is hard to change track in the middle of their careers. A Cabinet meeting on Nov. 19 approved a draft
A key feature of international relations in the COVID-19 era has been the doubling down by Moscow and Beijing on their bilateral alliance. Although this stems partly from Western hostility, there is an under-recognized warmth between the powers. The latest evidence of this came on Wednesday when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met for their first summit. There was clear affinity between them as they discussed what is a burgeoning bilateral dialogue on many issues. During the pandemic, this uptick in ties has been strengthened by bilateral cooperation on vaccines. Moreover, there are reported signs that
The result of the US presidential election is not yet official, and US President Donald Trump is pursuing litigation, hoping to take it to the US Supreme Court, but even without a second term for Trump, Trumpism has taken a foothold. Even the Western leaders first to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden were anxious to see whether Trumpism would continue into the new administration: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was concerned about Biden’s policy toward Huawei Technologies Co and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was worried about his attitude toward the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. The
On Nov. 19, Australian Defence Force Chief General Angus Campbell released the findings of a four-and-a-half-year inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The report recommended that 19 soldiers should be investigated by the Australian Federal Police over the alleged murders of 39 prisoners and civilians. The report is a brutally honest assessment of alleged wrongdoing — and a subsequent attempted coverup — by the pride of Australia’s armed forces, which shocked the nation. Despite the serious allegations against a small number of personnel, Australians have good reason to hold their heads high, for the report is also