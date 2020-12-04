The European Parliament on Saturday last week passed two resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO.
French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves le Drian also expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in World Health Assembly (WHA) and other international organizations during a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday last week.
This is the fourth time this year that Le Drian has voiced support for Taiwan’s international participation.
Due to Taiwan’s remarkable achievements in curbing the spread of COVID-19, many like-minded countries expressed support for Taiwan during the resumption of the annual WHA session last month.
Ministers of health from across the globe have underlined the importance of solidarity of all countries, but Taiwan is still excluded from the WHA.
Unlike WHO members, Taiwan is unable to acquire real-time COVID-19-related information, reports and technical assistance and unable to attend key meetings on vaccinations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light loopholes in the health security network we have dedicated so much effort to establish, and the pandemic has also revealed that our close-knit society has faced an unparalleled health threat and damage during this global crisis.
To fight COVID-19 and establish a better global health system, solidarity is needed from each country so that no one would be left behind and everyone’s well-being is protected.
The Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan was in 1992 founded by a group of doctors who cared about Taiwan’s democracy and people’s health. With the support of many experts and civil society, the foundation has been leading the “Taiwan join the WHO” campaign.
We have visited more than 1,000 lawmakers and officials from different countries, and more than 500 foreign researchers and international organizations.
Since 1997, members of the foundation have gone each year to Geneva, Switzerland, where the WHA is held, to promote our cause and host Taiwan Night events to address our appeal, saying: “Taiwan should not be excluded from global health.”
To impress upon the global community that Taiwan must be included in the WHO to improve people’s health and welfare — which is in the spirit of the WHO constitution, which stipulates as a goal “the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health as a fundamental right of every human being” — the foundation has also visited foreign representative offices in Taiwan.
The foundation on Oct. 18 submitted an application to this year’s Human Rights Prize of the French Republic, which was in 1988 established to acknowledge the remarkable work of an individual or collective concerning human rights protection and promotion.
This year, the prize is to be awarded to those whose work is associated with protecting health rights, fighting social isolation, and sustaining an ecological environment and biodiversity.
Liberty, equality and fraternity are the core principles of the prize, and the principles the foundation has upheld for the past 25 years.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on people’s health and welfare, and the progress of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
The global community should take this opportunity to let go of their political differences.
We hope that through participating in the selection process of the prize, more people realize our efforts in promoting human rights and public welfare, and improving cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as on the global scale.
Lin Shih-chia is the executive director of the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan.
Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law and a number of other democratic and human rights issues continue to strain relations between the UK and China. The tense situation has significantly decreased the likelihood of British Royal Navy ships being able to continue their practice of docking in Hong Kong’s harbor for resupply — a not altogether unpredictable development. In a Nov. 19 online speech to parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier would next year lead a British and allied task group to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Johnson
President-elect Biden and his team soon will confront a raging pandemic, a severe economic crisis, demands for progress in addressing racial injustices, intensifying climate-induced crises, and strained relations with allies and partners in many parts of the world. They will be oriented to view China as America’s greatest geostrategic challenge, but not the most immediate threat to the health and prosperity of the American people. Amidst this daunting inheritance, US-Taiwan relations will stand out as a bright spot, an example of progress that should be sustained. There are strong reasons for optimism about the continued development of US-Taiwan relations in the
Universities and colleges are bearing the brunt of Taiwan’s falling birthrate. Many schools have already closed down, while lower-ranking institutions find themselves in a precarious position. The Ministry of Education has said that more than 40 private senior-high schools, universities and colleges are already in a critical situation. When schools are forced to close, the impact is felt not just by students, who can easily transfer to other schools, but even more so by teachers and other staff, for whom it is hard to change track in the middle of their careers. A Cabinet meeting on Nov. 19 approved a draft
I was probably the first professor in Taiwan to teach a university-level food safety class and a postgraduate food toxicology course. During the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), I participated in discussions to allow imports of US beef containing traces of ractopamine, and was part of the decision to permit imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive. I am not an expert on ractopamine, as I have never done any research on the drug, but I have taught classes about the health dangers of foods containing traces of harmful substances. When US beef imports were about to be allowed,