The scuffle between Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji and a Taiwanese diplomat at a Republic of China (ROC) Double Ten National Day celebration has turned into a public relations opportunity for the government, Beijing and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
Although the incident occurred on Oct. 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) downplayed it, only for the story to be picked up by the foreign media, forcing the ministry to respond. The public and opposition parties asked why the government had failed to remonstrate more strongly in the first instance.
It is still unclear whether the ministry missed a trick with its initial downplaying of the incident, but since its hand was forced, the government has used it to its advantage.
Reports by Western media about the incident have been fair and balanced, with many viewing it within the context of China’s increasingly aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy. While this conclusion is being reached in the international media, it is hardly a conceptual leap. Still, the government capitalized on it, with MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) describing China’s approach as “gangster diplomacy” and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) saying Chinese officials overseas “are acting like hooligans.”
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) attempted to switch the narrative by saying at a news conference in Beijing that it was Taiwanese officials who attacked the Chinese embassy staff. He said Taiwan’s version of events was tantamount to a “thief crying ‘stop thief.’”
Given the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) record, especially in the past year, Zhao’s metaphor is pure projection and will fall on deaf ears.
Taiwanese should not be surprised that Chinese officials acted in this way, or that the CCP remains unapologetic, although it certainly is shocking that a Taiwanese official was hospitalized because of the incident.
The government’s belatedly strong response harbors no expectation that Beijing would be repentant: It was merely an exercise in norm-establishing, in reiterating standards to which diplomatic officials ought to be held. At the same time, it was a message to the international community: “This is what we are up against.”
The world, increasingly aware of the CCP’s aggressive willingness to shatter norms of civility and responsibility, is more receptive to this message than ever before.
The KMT’s messaging was directed at the domestic audience, but also benefits the perception of its vision in the international community.
KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that cross-strait peace relies on the efforts of both Taiwan and China, and that Taiwan should insist that “one China, with each side having their own interpretation” includes the ROC’s version.
He said that in the face of continued hostility from Beijing, the two sides should cease exchanges, and that Taiwan should look for more support from overseas. He expressed offense that Zhao had called the ROC flag a “fake” national flag.
This is a more assertive stance with Beijing than people have come to expect from the KMT for many years. The messaging is consistent with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) plan to return to the party’s heyday decades ago — not the more recent experimentation with closer engagement with the CCP of Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency.
Not only is this, for Chiang, a return to the party’s values, it is also a much-needed play for electoral relevance, as well as a pitch for international recognition as a representative of “one China” that the international community can actually work with.
Was an initial assessment of Chiang as a weak leader perhaps a little hasty? The KMT should now be getting behind him and his plan for gradually turning the party around.
In the closing weeks of 2000, an army of Singaporean government officials descended on Washington to make good on a handshake between then-US President Bill Clinton and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (吳作棟). They had agreed to strike an FTA after a round of golf in Brunei that past November. Running a small city-state, Singapore’s leaders and their diplomats live with their ear to the ground, attuned to the slightest geopolitical movements. They were motivated then by a big-picture strategic concern — keeping the US embedded in their region. An FTA they thought would help do that. It worked. Clinton’s successor,
On Oct. 7, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi sent letters to the Indian media asking them to refrain from calling Taiwan a country while reporting on its 109th National Day, which fell on Saturday last week. This move backfired and, on the contrary, contributed to the immense popularity of Taiwan among Indians, leading to an outpouring of congratulations for it on Twitter. Asked about the letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “There is a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Tajinder Singh Bagga put up several banners outside the
Next month, on Nov. 3, US voters will go to the polls to pick their next president, a choice between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term. Residents of Taiwan have to wonder how the two will differ in terms of the US’ future Taiwan policy and which will be better for Taiwan. What stands out about the former vice president is how little he has said about Taiwan, and that information about his views or his polices about US-Taiwan relations should be so scarce. That is unusual given that Biden has served in government
After losing face among Europeans who rejected Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s (王毅) “warning” to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil for leading a high-profile delegation to Taiwan in August, China again endured a major embarrassment in India when efforts by its diplomats in New Delhi to stop Indian media from describing Taiwan as a “country” or President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as its “president” were ridiculed nationwide. The Chinese embassy in New Delhi last week e-mailed more than 300 outlets, calling on them to observe this protocol. Indian papers ignored the demand and carried advertisements highlighting the friendship and cooperation between