The Republic of China Army plans to use existing intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance systems to monitor drills by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army targeting the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), and to strengthen the defenses of the islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), the Ministry of National Defense said, but a worst-case scenario in which the islands would need to be recaptured by Army Airborne Special Forces and the marines has not been ruled out.
The situation in the South China Sea continues to be worrying.
The Army Airborne Special Forces and the Marine Corps are good at island defense operations, but defending the Pratas Islands and Itu Aba Island would put Taiwan under tremendous pressure, as they are thousands of kilometers away from Taiwan proper.
To effectively defend Taiwan’s sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea, the nation should establish a light aircraft carrier force.
A light aircraft carrier, also known as a landing helicopter dock, has a full-load displacement of 10,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes. They can carry helicopters and landing craft, and they function as vehicles for amphibious warfare. Many small and medium-sized countries, such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand, have such equipment.
Light aircraft carriers, which are affordable for ordinary countries, would be helpful when asserting Taiwan’s sovereignty over islands, as well as for island capture operations and power projection. In the case of Taiwan, the Marine Corps does not have its own helicopters, but it could borrow transport helicopters from the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command.
Taiwan claims sovereignty over Itu Aba Island, the Pratas Islands and the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). Frankly, it is not easy to defend the territory given Taiwan’s existing naval and air forces. Not that Taiwan’s military is weak, but the distance makes timely support and power projection difficult.
To defend Taiwan’s sovereignty in the South China Sea and project the power of the nation’s amphibious forces, the military must accelerate the development and construction of light aircraft carriers.
During normal times, a light aircraft carrier can serve as a navy’s flagship and contribute to diplomatic efforts. During an international disaster, it can conduct humanitarian aid missions overseas, and during wartime, it can defend Taiwan’s sovereignty by carrying troops and projecting power. In other words, light aircraft carriers are not only useful for defending national sovereignty, but are also of great value to diplomatic, disaster relief and other missions.
Ray Song is a graduate of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
