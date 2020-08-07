It has long been the case that many artists can create works of art and literature, but not earn a living from it. As a result, art circles and the public have been discussing whether to create “art banks” to improve the arts and culture sector. It has even become a topic in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election campaign.
Kaohsiung has a lot of heavy industry. If the city wants to transform itself and develop a “sunshine economy,” with high output value and low pollution, it must improve its “design skills.”
Art is the foundation of all kinds of design. To improve Kaohsiung’s design skills, the city needs to establish an arts and culture industrial chain. One possible way is to create an art bank.
An art bank would establish a credit guarantee fund to provide loans to artists, who would put their works up as collateral. This would be an open and transparent procedure to prevent corruption.
If an artist were unable to repay a loan, the bank would auction off the collateral works and return the money to the fund.
To ensure a sustainable cash flow, a reliable evaluation system is needed, which would also offer an opportunity to establish a corresponding evaluation market and cultivate the required expertise.
Community galleries could be created through government investment and by artists, communities and local residents buying shares in the galleries and participating in their operation and management.
Artworks would be continually exhibited and sold in the galleries in combination with regularly organized auctions. Works that remain unsold following an auction could be bought and collected by the credit guarantee fund for lease, sale or auction.
Community galleries would also make art more accessible to residents and students, enhancing their appreciation of art and design.
The art bank would function with transparent pricing to allow artists to both create and sell their work so that they no longer need to sacrifice their art to survive.
It would also ensure that artists have access to a better creative environment where they could concentrate on creativity and improving their design skills.
Nevertheless, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, which runs Art Bank Taiwan, has, after several years of operation, found that the rules that regulate the call for entries are too indirect and vague, and that these problems have not been promptly reviewed.
These are all issues that must be addressed to create a successful art bank.
Huang Fure-chen is a part-time university lecturer.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
South China Sea exercises in July by two United States Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carriers reminds that Taiwan’s history since mid-1950, and as a free nation, is intertwined with that of the aircraft carrier. Eventually Taiwan will host aircraft carriers, either those built under its democratic government or those imposed on its territory by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). By September 1944, a lack of sufficient carrier airpower and land-based airpower persuaded US Army and Navy leaders to forgo an invasion to wrest Taiwan from Japanese control, thereby sparing Taiwanese considerable wartime destruction. But two
This year, India and Taiwan can look back on 25 years of so-called unofficial ties. This provides an occasion to ponder over how they can deepen collaboration and strengthen their relations. This reflection must be free from excitement and agitation caused by the ongoing China-US great power jostling as well as China’s aggressive actions against many of its neighbors, including India. It must be based on long-term trends in bilateral engagement. To begin with, India and Taiwan, thus far, have had relations constituted by various activities, but what needs to be thought about now is whether they can transform their ties
At the end of last month, Paraguayan Ambassador to Taiwan Marcial Bobadilla Guillen told a group of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators that his president had decided to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, despite pressure from the Chinese government and local businesses who would like to see a switch to Beijing. This followed the Paraguayan Senate earlier this year voting against a proposal to establish ties with China in exchange for medical supplies. This constituted a double rebuke of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) diplomatic agenda in a six-month span from Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America. Last year, Tuvalu rejected an
As Taiwan is engulfed in worries about Chinese infiltration, news reports have revealed that power inverters made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co are used in the solar panels on the top of the Legislative Yuan’s Zhenjiang House (鎮江會館) on Zhenjiang Street in Taipei. However, what is even more worrying is that Taiwan’s new national electronic identification card (eID) has been subcontracted to the French security firm and eID maker Idemia, which has not only cooperated with the Chinese Public Security Bureau to manufacture eIDs in China, but also makes the new identification cards being issued in Hong Kong. There might be more