Green roads lead to sustainability

By Andrew Chang 張行道





Earlier this month, temperatures hit all-time highs, breaking century-old records. It might seem that we just have to accept this, but perhaps there is something that can be done.

Greenhouse gas emissions cause extreme weather and global warming, but global sustainability summits have called for saving energy and reducing emissions.

The 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris called for governments to set emission reduction targets to limit global temperature increases to below 1.5oC by the end of the century.

In the same year, Taiwan passed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量與管理法), which set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to less than 50 percent of 2005 emissions by 2050.

However, global temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5oC during the first half of the century, and there is no sign of emission reduction in Taiwan.

Urban and rural temperatures can differ by more than 5oC — and city centers can be 4oC warmer than the suburbs. This heat island effect is a phenomenon caused by heat-absorbing surfaces such as trees and grass being curtailed amid artificial surfaces of buildings and roads in cities.

Green buildings, which have been promoted in Taiwan for more than 20 years, can reduce carbon emissions, lessen the heat island effect and are a selling point for environmentally conscious buyers.

However, the contribution of roads to the effect — accounting for one-third of artificial surface area in cities — is often ignored. Green roads and buildings must contribute to reducing urban temperatures.

Road construction projects must take into account the local environment, analyze the ecological impact and propose conservation measures.

Green space, including trees and shrubs, along roads should be maximized, and shade and green-coverage ratio on sidewalks be considered. Plants, suitable to the local climate and the road’s purpose, should be planted or existing plants be preserved.

Construction should be carried with regard to a low environmental impact.

In terms of materials and energy resources, local or recycled materials can be used to build long-lasting and friction-reducing road surfaces that help vehicles save fuel.

A road’s overall carbon emissions should also be evaluated and carbon reduction strategies proposed. Data on all roads’ carbon emissions should be collected to establish a carbon emission baseline for roads, to calculate the development of emissions and to set benchmarks.

In 2015, the UN proposed 17 sustainable development goals that it aims to achieve by 2030.

Last year, Taiwan set corresponding goals, and Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan set their sustainability goals.

Building green roads can help cities achieve their goals and become part of a global community of sustainable cities.

There is no single institution in charge of achieving sustainability, nor is it a single field of expertise. Carbon emissions are related to every industry and business. The issue of green roads involves ecology, water conservancy, materials and civil engineering.

The Environmental Protection Administration is in charge of greenhouse gas reductions, but every ministry carries some responsibility.

When I participated in a conference on sustainability at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver eight years ago, I was impressed with how thoroughly sustainability measures were implemented at the university — from the buildings and facilities to teaching and research. Sustainability goals had been initiated by the university president.

The promotion of sustainability cannot be done by a single institution, but requires leaders who engage people to follow.

Roads connect building, cities and nations. Green roads and buildings should contribute to cooling cities and the government’s sustainability policies.

Andrew Chang is a professor at National Cheng Kung University’s civil engineering department.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai