The number of candidates for the joint college entrance examination for technical and vocational education (TVE) this year has dropped sharply by almost 10,000 people year-on-year.
Surprisingly, the examination is little known as the entrance threshold for TVE schools. The public’s ignorance reflects the fact that Taiwanese society does not value technical and vocational education.
It is hard to say whether the nation’s low birthrate also contributed to the sharp decline in applicants, but, in any case, the government is largely responsible.
Due to educational reform, the junior colleges that we used to be so proud of have almost all been closed, the shutdown of the Taipei Institute of Technology perhaps being the saddest loss.
The government’s determination to eliminate junior colleges has given young people the impression that TVE is of little importance, driving them toward regular universities.
However, Taiwan wants to keep its manufacturing industry. No country has completely eliminated the manufacturing sector, but every factory requires a considerable number of technicians.
For example, the assembly of jet aircraft cannot be done by engineers alone — the vast majority of staff are technicians.
In addition, large factories require sophisticated electric power distribution, to be maintained by highly specialized technicians. Without them, manufacturing would be impossible.
Many young people think of manufacturing workers as “black hands” (黑手), referring to their allegedly dirty working environment.
However, many factories in Taiwan now produce precision instruments and are very clean, some equipped with cleanrooms. Unfortunately, these industries have not promoted a positive image to young people. Hopefully, they will work harder to improve their image and attract young people to become technicians.
The main problem is that the government might not understand the importance of industrial production at all, trying to raise industries’ appeal simply by using lofty slogans.
It has defined six core strategic industries to be promoted: the information and digital industry, information security, biological and medical technology, the aerospace and defense industry, renewable energy, and key strategic consumer goods materials.
It has floated dazzling project names, but there are few details on how to achieve any goals.
Take biology and medical technology for example: The government should first look at the medical devices used in the nation’s major hospitals and assess how many of them are made in Taiwan.
Medical instruments require high-precision technology and are made in Europe, the US or Japan by large companies employing many technicians.
The government mentioned the defense industry, which nowadays does not manufacture ordinary guns. Today’s weaponry requires high-precision components, which are made by specialized technical personnel.
If the government only makes empty promises without understanding the importance of industrial production, the situation for technical and vocational schools will become even more difficult, and eventually render plans for industrial upgrades hopeless.
The sharp drop in the number of students taking the TVE joint college entrance exam will diminish the country’s competitiveness. It is a serious problem, and the main responsibility lies with the government.
Lee Chia-tung is an honorary professor at National Tsing Hua University.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on May 15 announced that it would build an advanced semiconductor fab that would mainly deploy 4-nanometer process technology in Phoenix, Arizona. Most Taiwanese are not aware that Phoenix has become an important chip manufacturing center in the US. Although South San Francisco in the Bay Area is known as Silicon Valley, the tech industry there today has little to do with silicon, or chip, production, except for a few old Intel fabs. Instead, it is more focused on upstream semiconductor industries, such as the Internet, biotech, green energy and artificial intelligence. Apple, for example, designs its
Over the past few months, COVID-19 has tested the grit and health preparedness of countries worldwide. Major powers have been seen picking up the pieces. In this crisis, Taiwan is a rare success. It has emerged as one of the safest places to live. As of yesterday, there were 445 confirmed cases and seven casualties. It managed to do this despite its proximity to China, where the outbreak was detected at the end of last year. Taiwan’s handling of COVID-19 has garnered appreciation from countries worldwide. While most countries had to resort to either a partial or complete lockdown, Taiwan
On Monday evening, a violent skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops at their disputed border in the Himalayas ended in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of casualties on the Chinese side. It is the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed powers since the 1962 Sino-Indian border war. While many details are still unknown about the incident at more than 4,000m above sea level, early signs indicate that the clash fits a pattern of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive expansionism in the region — which should also concern policymakers in Taiwan. According to reports by Indian broadcaster
Even before taking office, US president-elect Donald Trump signaled to China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the US foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and made a dismissive comment about the once-sacrosanct “one China” policy. Since then, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented actions to deepen the US’ security and diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. On a separate but parallel course, the US Congress passed a succession of broadly bipartisan bills further strengthening the US’ moral and diplomatic support for democratic Taiwan in