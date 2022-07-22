Lyft Inc plans to shutter its vehicle-rental business and cut about 60 jobs as the ride-hailing giant grapples with a labor shortage and a fall in its stock price.
The layoffs affect less than 2 percent of Lyft’s 4,600 employees, and are concentrated within the rentals unit.
“We have decided to discontinue Lyft’s first-party rentals business to focus on our best-in-class third-party rentals with Sixt and Hertz,” spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement. “This decision will ensure we continue to have national coverage and offer riders a more seamless booking experience.”
Lyft in May said that it would slow hiring and trim expenses in parts of the company, which has been especially hard hit by a technology stock rout this year. Its shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value this year.
The stock decline accelerated when the San Francisco-based company indicated it would be ramping up spending on driver incentives to cope with a persistent labor shortage.
Separately, Microsoft Corp is eliminating many open jobs, including in its Azure cloud business and its security software unit, as the economy continues to weaken.
These hiring cuts are to continue for the foreseeable future, Microsoft said, while not identifying which departments and businesses are affected.
The company said it is honoring job offers that have already been made for open roles and is making some exceptions for critical jobs.
It is an expansion of a hiring slowdown disclosed in May, which mostly affected the firm’s Windows, Office and Teams groups.
Earlier this month, Microsoft cut less than 1 percent of its 180,000-person workforce, affecting groups such as consulting and customer solutions, but said it planned to finish the current fiscal year with an increased headcount.
The moves follow others in technology. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff to expect a hiring slowdown for the remainder of the year.
Apple Inc is also planning to slow hiring and spending at some divisions next year, sources said on Monday.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth