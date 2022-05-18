Thailand’s economy grew 2.2 percent in the first quarter, as exports and tourism rebounded after the relaxation of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday.
During the pandemic, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy suffered its worst economic performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, with visitor numbers crashing from about 40 million annually.
However, this month, the tourism-dependent kingdom dropped almost all restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors, including the need for COVID-19 tests to travel.
Photo: AFP
“The export sector is good... The tourism industry is getting better due to the relaxation of entry requirements for tourists,” council Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said.
The agency said the economy grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, and by 1.1 percent compared with the previous quarter.
The figures are a stark turnaround from the depths of the pandemic, which saw the economy contract 6.1 percent in 2020.
The agency said global market volatility from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy thanks to virus lockdowns across various cities, were affecting the pace of the kingdom’s economic recovery.
Ukraine is a key exporter of fertilizer and the war has reduced supply in Thailand.
The Thai government has sought to ease the shortage by sourcing fertilizer from Saudi Arabia.
The agency also raised its inflation forecasts this year to between 4.2 and 5.2 percent, up from the earlier range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
Danucha attributed the inflation increase to rising energy prices.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision