Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.
Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said.
Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the nation last month alone, led by BMW AG models distributed by Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業).
Hotai expects sales of new electric vehicles to nearly double to 13,000 units this year, from 6,982 units last year. That means new electric vehicle sales would account for 2.8 percent of forecast overall new vehicle sales of 460,000 units.
“Taiwan’s electric vehicle market entered a rapid growth phase in 2019,” Hotai president Justin Su (蘇純興) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In 2025, electric vehicle sales will reach 22,000 units, making up about 5 percent of overall new car sales.”
Taiwan plans to ban sales of new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2040, as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The bZ4X is the first model from Toyota’s 30-strong EV lineup that it plans to build by 2030. Its batteries can go from a low state of charge to 80 percent full in 30 minutes.
More than 150 electric charging piles, including fast-charging and regular types, are available for car owners to charge their vehicles, Hotai said.
The piles were built by Hotai and its partner Fortune Electric Co (華城電機).
Hotai reported a net profit of NT$4.29 billion for the first three months of this year, down about 14 percent from NT$5 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share dropped to NT$7.86 last quarter, from NT$9.16 a year earlier.
Hotai said that an ongoing semiconductor shortage has curbed sales of Lexus and some Toyota models imported from Japan.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision