China has granted Chinese Internet services company Baidu Inc (百度) and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai Inc (小馬智行), permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the nation’s pursuit of driverless technology.
The permits allow Baidu and Pony.ai to offer rides without a safety driver behind the wheel to take over in cases of an emergency. The new permits still require a safety supervisor to be seated in the front passenger seat.
Baidu said that 10 such autonomous cars yesterday started offering rides to passengers within a 60km2 area in suburban Beijing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Baidu already operates an autonomous fleet of taxis in Beijing under its Apollo Go ride-hailing services, but they must have a safety driver behind the wheel.
China has ambitions to lead autonomous driving technology globally, but lags the US in introducing such services. Alphabet Inc’s Waymo began offering driverless taxi services in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2020.
In 2020, Beijing set a goal for 70 percent of vehicles sold in 2030 to have Level 2 and Level 3 self-driving technology.
Level 2 is partial driving automation, which means the vehicle can control steering and speed.
Level 3 automation means that the vehicle can detect what is going on around it and drive itself.
Baidu — best known for its search engine and online advertising services — has in the past few years invested heavily in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including automated personal assistants and AI chips.
The company said in a statement that it has accumulated more than 27 million kilometers of road testing over the past nine years with no traffic accidents.
Baidu’s Apollo Go autonomous taxi services operate in nine cities across China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to