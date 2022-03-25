Revenue at the world’s top 10 IC designers soared 48 percent year-on-year to US$127.41 billion last year, with Taiwan’s Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技) posting the fastest growth, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) data showed.
The revenue growth was mainly driven by surging demand for electronics, which led to a global chip crunch and prompted chipmakers to increase prices, TrendForce said.
Four Taiwanese chip designers made the top 10 list for last year.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Hsinchu-based Novatek outperformed its global peers with revenue soaring 79 percent annually to US$4.84 billion last year, which helped raise the company’s ranking two notches to No. 6, data showed.
TrendForce attributed Novatek’s strong growth to higher demand and prices for Novatek’s system-on-a-chips (SoC) used in consumer electronics and display driver ICs.
Local networking IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) rose one spot to No. 8 on the list after growing its revenue 43 percent to US$3.77 billion, data showed.
Robust demand for Ethernet switches and Wi-Fi chips fueled Realtek’s revenue growth, TrendForce said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which commands about a 40 percent share of the world’s 5G mobile phone chip market, safeguarded its No. 4 place, with revenue soaring 61 percent to US$17.62 billion.
TrendForce attributed MediaTek’s growth to its offerings of SoC for handsets and higher 5G handset penetration rate. Revenue from the cellphone chips skyrocketed 93 percent annually.
Display driver IC supplier Himax Technologies Inc (奇景光電) elbowed its way into the top 10 list for the first time, aided by strong revenue growth of 74 percent to US$1.55 billion after expanding its business to vehicle displays.
Qualcomm Inc retained its top position with revenue expanding 51 percent to US$29.33 billion, driven primarily by rising demand for mobile phone SoCs and chips used in Internet-of-Things devices, TrendForce said.
Higher demand for the US firm’s radio frequency chips and vehicle chips also helped, it added.
Nvidia Corp climbed one spot to No. 2, as revenue surged 61 percent to US$24.89 billion on demand for graphics processing units used in gaming PCs and data centers, while Broadcom Inc ranked third, as revenue rose 18 percent to US$21.03 billion.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would