EU watchdog calls for a ban on Pegasus spyware

Reuters, AMSTERDAM





The European Data Protection Supervisor yesterday called for a ban on spyware tool Pegasus, which was developed by Israel-based NSO Group.

The data protection watchdog said that use of Pegasus might lead to an “unprecedented level of intrusiveness, able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of our daily lives.”

Israel has come under global pressure over allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights advocates, journalists and politicians.

A mobile phone is held in front of the NSO Group logo in an arranged photograph taken on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

NSO has said it could not confirm or deny any existing or potential customers for Pegasus.

It said it does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers nor is it involved in any way in the system’s operation.

“A ban on the development and the deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU would be the most effective option to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms,” the European agency said.

“At the center of debate on tools like Pegasus should not only be the use of the technology, but the importance we attribute to the right to privacy,” the watchdog added.

An investigation published last year by 17 media organizations, led by Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said that the spyware had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights advocates on a global scale.