CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices, effective today, after the White House warned of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and global crude oil prices reached a seven-year high on Friday.
CPC said it would raise gasoline prices by NT$1.2 per liter to NT$29.9, NT$31.4 and NT$33.4 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase by NT$1.5 per liter to NT$27.5.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased by 2.11 percent from a week earlier, the state-run refiner said, attributing the increase to persistent tension between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Saudi Arabia raising prices for shipments to Asia, Europe and the US next month.
Formosa said that oil prices fell to less than US$90 per barrel early last week, as the US and Iran resumed nuclear talks, easing market fears over its potential effect on crude oil supply.
An unexpected decrease in US commercial crude oil inventories last week and growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation further prompted oil prices to rise, it added.
Formosa said it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$1.2 per liter to NT$29.9, NT$31.3 and NT$33.4 respectively.
Premium diesel would increase by NT$1.5 to NT$27.3 per liter, it added.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program