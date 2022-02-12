Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear that the US and other governments might prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) said yesterday.
Customers are telling SMIC that they need to secure a certain amount of capacity within China itself because of concerns the industry could become more fragmented, disrupting inflows from abroad, SMIC cochief executive officer Zhao Haijun (趙海軍) said.
Companies in China, where everything from Apple Inc iPhones to Volkswagen AG vehicles are manufactured, have increasingly turned to local component suppliers and assemblers.
“What we can make here is less than 10 percent of what they need. They are worried,” Zhao told analysts on an earnings call. “In the future, we may see that there is an oversupply of chips of certain nodes in some markets, but there will still be a shortage in some other markets.”
Governments from Tokyo to Washington and Brussels are racing to bolster chip ecosystems at home, wary of a heavy reliance on manufacturing in Taiwan and South Korea after a global component shortage affected the auto and electronics industries.
The US has also sought to limit flows of technology to China, which it considers a geopolitical rival, especially if it ends up for military use.
The global shortages have been particularly acute in more mature but traditionally underinvested 28 nanometer to 40 nanometer technologies, common in vehicles and machinery, spurring an aggressive buildup in those areas, including in China. That in turn has spurred fears of a glut.
SMIC intends to spend US$5 billion on upgrades and expansion this year, much of which is to go toward three giant new plants in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.
SMIC itself has been hit with US sanctions, which the company said has a major impact on its advanced technology development.
Zhao did not identify the customers he was referring to, although the company’s main customers include Datang Telecom Technology Co and Qualcomm Inc, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Shares of China’s biggest contract chip manufacturer jumped as much as 4.3 percent in Hong Kong after the company reported net income of US$534 million, beating analysts’ estimates.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued