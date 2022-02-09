The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last month was 56.2, above the expansion mark for the 19th consecutive month, but 3.1 points lower than December, dragged by slack industrial output, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
Manufacturers remain largely positive about their business outlook, but hold different views about procurement and inventory strategies, as well as profit margin expectations, the Taipei-based think tank said.
“The latest PMI data represented the slowest expansion since September 2020 after the sub-index on industrial output slipped into the contraction zone,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said, citing the institute’s monthly survey.
PMI readings aim to gauge the health of the manufacturing industry, with scores above 50 indicating expansion and those below 50 suggesting a contraction.
Soaring raw material prices squeezed profit margins, while COVID-19 outbreaks around the world disrupted operations, Chang said, adding that the holiday season also weighed.
The critical gauge on new orders declined 7.1 points to 52.6, the softest increase since July 2020, while the industrial production index tumbled 10.4 points to 49.8, the first contraction in 18 months, the survey showed.
The sub-index on inventory added 2.2 points to 56.7, while customers’ inventory rose 2.4 points to 50.7, it showed.
The sub-index on raw material prices gained 2.7 points to 76.6, a phenomenon that has benefited companies on the upstream side of the supply chain, but heaped pressure on profit margins for downstream companies, Chang said.
The reading on delivery schedules increased 0.6 points to 65.6, a sign that supply chain disruptions and port congestion are lingering, he said.
Economies around the world have showed signs of a slowdown this year, especially Taiwan’s two largest export destinations, China and the US, Chang said, adding that would mean domestic demand would have to bolster Taiwan’s GDP growth.
Taiwan would have to learn to coexist with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and ease disease prevention measures and quarantine restrictions as most other nations have opted to do, he said.
The non-manufacturing index fell 4.7 points to 53.9, suggesting business improvement ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the institute said in a separate survey.
However, a significant number of firms turned conservative about their business prospects after COVID-19 infections increased and authorities tightened disease prevention measures, Chang said.
The reading on the six-month business outlook sub-index slumped 11.6 points to 53, as restaurants, hotels, retailers, telecoms and logistic service providers are expecting a downturn, he said.
GDP growth of more than 4 percent this year in Taiwan hinges on whether service-focused sectors emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC