Reviewer rates Taiwanese instant noodles in top 10

RAMEN RATER: Instant noodle reviewer Hans Lienesch had high praise for A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, as well as Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle

Staff writer, with CNA





Two brands of instant noodles from Taiwan — A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, and Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle — have been named among the top 10 for last year worldwide by instant noodle reviewer Hans Lienesch.

A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles (阿舍食堂:老饕半筋半肉牛肉麵) took fourth place globally, according to the Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time 2021 Edition on the Ramen Rater Web site that Lienesch runs.

According to the Ramen Rater review, A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, which are non-fried, are “coupled with a broth that’s deep and savory. Then there’s the beef and tendon meats that bring it all home. Taiwanese beef noodle is something special.”

People shop for instant noodles at a supermarket in Taipei on March 22, 2020. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

“Last year, I extolled the virtue of the red box variety in this super premium range. Well, I still absolutely adore that one but this one really bumps it up,” Lienesch said in the review.

Meanwhile, sommelier Wright Lin (林才右) and gourmet YouTuber Jamie were quoted by a recent Up Media report from Taiwan as saying that the LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles were a good match with red wine.

According to the report, Lin and Jamie agreed that the slightly spicy flavor of the noodles’ broth went well with the fruity flavors of red wine from Bordeaux, and this combination had created a new French gourmet style.

Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle (老媽拌麵:擔擔麵) came in ninth on the Ramen Rater 2021 list, with Lienesch describing the noodles as having been his favorite for years and “truly unique and wonderful.”

“A dry noodle is paired with sesame paste, soy sauce, spicy oil and garlic to produce... the most umami packed varieties I’ve tried — the flavors run back and forth as you eat and extoll the wonderful taste of Taiwan,” Lienesch said.

Echoing Lienesch, popular Taiwanese gourmet blogger Nick said on his blog that he loved the noodles’ spicy sauce, “but, for those who cannot stand spicy stuff, the sauce could be too much.”

The Mom’s Dry Noodle firm has signed popular diva A-lin (黃麗玲) to endorse its products.

According to Lienesch, all products were reviewed based on what was found in the package and that he followed the directions provided by the noodle manufacturers to prepare the noodles for eating in a bid to maintain a level playing field for all products.

Topping Ramen Rater’s 2021 list was Prima Taste Singapore Wholegrain Laksa La Mian from Singapore.

Lienesch called the noodle a “legend,” and said its broth is a thick and ultra-savory laksa in which herbs and seasonings play perfectly.

“What’s a real joy is the coconut powder which brings it all together in an authentic and tasty bowl that’s truly something special to behold and one I thoroughly enjoy every time I sample it,” he said.

Chillies Brand Hae Bee Hiam, also from Singapore, came in second, followed by MyKuali Penang White Curry Noodle (New Formulation) from Malaysia in third, while Red Chef Spicy Sakura Prawn Soup Rice Vermicelli & Noodles (New Recipe) from Malaysia was fifth.

Samyang Foods Carbo Buldak Topokki from South Korea took sixth place, ahead of Red Chef Green Tom Yum Soup Noodles (New Formulation Dec. 2019) from Malaysia in seventh, Prima Taste Singapore Curry Wholegrain La Mian from Singapore in eighth, and Sau Tao Tom Yum Kung Flavour Ramen from Hong Kong in 10th.