Lian Fa International Dining Business Corp (聯發國際餐飲), which owns bubble tea brand Sharetea (歇腳亭), is to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) on Friday, moving up from the Emerging Stock Board.
The company started trading its shares on the Emerging Stock Board on Jan. 7 last year, and closed at NT$145 on Friday.
Sharetea started as a black tea stall on Taipei’s Nanyang Street in 1992 and established Lian Fa in 2004. It now has more than 350 outlets in 13 markets worldwide, including Canada, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and Vietnam.
Photo: CNA
Its IPO prospectus showed that it operates 125 Sharetea outlets in the US, its largest market, and 44 shops in Hong Kong, the second-largest.
The company runs 22 stores in Taiwan.
Lian Fa is upbeat about the global bubble tea market, as it expects a compound annual growth rate of 9 percent over the next five years, with sales expected to reach US$4.3 billion in 2027 from US$2.32 billion in 2020.
In the first nine months of last year, Lian Fa posted NT$614 million in consolidated sales, up 31 percent from a year earlier.
Net profit hit NT$85.57 million (US$3.1 million), or earnings per share of NT$5.52, compared with a profit of NT$19.3 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.47, for the entire 2020, it said.
Lian Fa president Lai Po-yu (賴伯宇) said in the statement that Sharetea’s global expansion plan focuses on the US.
The firm expects the number of US stores across 24 states to rise to 131 by the end of the first quarter, Lai said, adding that the firm is preparing to open more than 40 new Sharetea outlets in the country, including stores in one state where it is not yet present.
Prices per cup at Sharetea stores are from US$5 to US$7, higher than coffee at Starbucks, but many US consumers favor the Taiwanese brand, Lian Fa said, adding that while about 50 percent of its US outlets are run by ethnic Chinese franchises holders, only 30 percent of its US customers are ethnic Chinese.
The company is also seeking to expand in the Middle East, with a planned outlet in Kuwait, after it opened its first of four outlets in Dubai, UAE, in 2012.
Lian Fa has signed an agreement with a partner in Kuwait, where its outlet would be the only international hand-shaken beverage brand store, it said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might