Asian stock markets rose on Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 eased.
Taipei, Hong Kong and Sydney all advanced, while Tokyo and Shanghai declined.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index on Thursday rose 0.6 percent in the last US trading session before Christmas.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Investor anxiety has mounted as Omicron spread, but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness.
US President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing, but announced no plans for travel restrictions.
Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a report. “The US economic recovery in 2022 still looks very strong.”
In Taiwan, the TAIEX ended up 14.98 points, or 0.08 percent, at 17,961.64, posting a weekly increase of 0.84 percent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.05 percent to 28,782.59, but rose 0.83 percent from a week earlier, while the broader TOPIX dropped 0.13 percent to 1,986.78, up 0.12 percent on the week.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.13 percent to 23,223.76, gaining 0.13 percent from a week earlier, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.69 percent to 3,618.05, posting a weekly decline of 0.39 percent.
Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.48 percent to 3,012.43, but dropped 0.18 percent from a week earlier, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.44 percent higher at 7,420.3, up 1.59 percent on the week.
New Zealand and Jakarta advanced, while Bangkok retreated. Singapore was closed for Christmas.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49