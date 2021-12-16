Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for the government’s mishandling of economic data after media reports said that it had for years overstated construction order figures, a key number set used to calculate economic growth.
“This is extremely regrettable and we need to examine how it occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Kishida told the National Diet yesterday.
The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has been double counting some data in its monthly construction orders survey, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The monthly release of orders from about 12,000 contractors is of particular importance for the government, given that it feeds directly into the calculation of GDP.
The overstating of the data goes back as far as eight years, the Asahi newspaper reported.
Kishida told lawmakers that the ministry had corrected last year’s figures.
It is not the first time Japan has mishandled data — the Japanese Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare published erroneous wage figures in 2018, leading to a massive reassessment of other economic releases.
“The accuracy of data is an important issue we need to take seriously,” Kishida said.
Japan said in 2019 that it would review the handling of all of its economic statistics after incomplete wage data saw it shortchange about 20 million welfare recipients by about US$525 million.
While it is still unclear how much data revision might have occured this time from the overstated construction figures, IHS Markit economist Harumi Taguchi said that developments point to strains in Japan’s system to collect statistics.
“We’ve already had this problem in the past with wages data, but we need to ask why do these things happen, how was it not noticed for so long and why haven’t past problems led to improvements?” Taguchi said. “Unless the country becomes really serious about this, the system will face institutional fatigue.”
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year