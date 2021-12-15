CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) president James Chen (陳佳文) yesterday confirmed that the bank had made a bid for Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) retail banking business, but it did not join the second round of bidding.
Chen did not reveal how much the bank bid for Citi’s business, only saying that it was “reasonable.”
“It would have been great if we had been able to purchase Citi’s business, but the investment would not have been economic if it costs us a big fortune,” Chen told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Taipei.
Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times
The effect of acquiring Citi’s retail banking business would not have been as significant for CTBC as it would have been for other banks, “as we are already the leading player [in consumer banking], and our consumers overlap with those of Citi Bank Taiwan,” he said.
CTBC Bank would surely face more pressure if other banks acquired Citi’s retail banking, but CTBC does not fear the competition as the local consumer banking market has always been competitive, he said.
Asked whether Citi would sell its local unit with its Chinese unit, Chen said that Citi is still likely to sell the local unit separately, if the highest bidder is only interested in the local unit.
CTBC Bank was the first bank that verified its bid for Citi Bank Taiwan’s retail banking business. Other local financial companies that have reportedly filed bids, such as Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co, have not commented on the reports.
Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s parent company, Citigroup Inc, in April announced that it would exit the retail banking business in 13 markets, including Taiwan.
The Financial Supervisory Commission has requested that the buyer have higher-than-average capital adequacy, sufficient capital and capability to take over Citi Bank Taiwan’s large-scale business and more than 500,000 clients.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year