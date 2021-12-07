Shares of contract chipmaker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday rose by more than 50 percent on its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), buoyed by a rosy outlook for the pure-play wafer foundry industry amid tight global supply, dealers said.
Shares of Powerchip Semiconductor closed at NT$75.90, up 52.1 percent from its issuance price of NT$49.90, helping offset the impact on the local market of US market losses on Friday, when the tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 1.92 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.17 percent due to disappointing US jobs data, dealers said.
Newly listed stock in Taiwan is not restricted by the maximum daily increase or decrease of 10 percent during its first five trading sessions.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Soon after the local equity market opened, Powerchip Semiconductor’s stock price rose 56.31 percent. Its strong showing continued until the end of the session, as investors took their cues from the company’s strong bottom line in the first nine months of this year.
In the first nine months, Powerchip Semiconductor posted a record NT$9.89 billion in net profit, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.07.
Analysts expect its EPS for the whole year to hit NT$4.50 on the back of a robust fourth quarter.
Powerchip Semiconductor generated NT$58.75 billion (US$2.12 billion) in consolidated sales for the first 11 months, up 40.76 percent year-on-year, because the global market did not have enough supply to meet demand.
Powerchip Semiconductor, one of four contract chipmakers in Taiwan, specializes in mature technologies. It owns two 8-inch wafer fabs with a monthly capacity of 110,000 units and three 12-inch wafer plants with a monthly capacity of 110,000 units.
The other three contract chipmakers are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) — the world’s largest with a share of more than 50 percent of the global market — United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進).
Powerchip Semiconductor is the sixth-largest contract chipmaker in the world and the third-largest in Taiwan after TSMC and UMC, company chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said at its initial public offering (IPO) ceremony yesterday.
Huang said he has high hopes that Powerchip Semiconductor will soon become the fifth-largest contract chipmaker in the world, citing orders that the company has secured.
Powerchip Semiconductor’s predecessor was Powerchip Technology Corp (力晶科技), a DRAM supplier that experienced heavy losses in a DRAM cyclical downturn in 2012. Huang was the company’s chief executive officer.
The DRAM maker sold its assets to US-based Micron Technology Inc and delisted from the TWSE in December 2012.
Huang oversaw the restructuring of Powerchip Technology, which transformed into a pure-play wafer foundry business that produced driver ICs for flat panels, imaging processors and power management chips, enabling it to repay its bank loan of NT$120 billion and turn a profit.
Powerchip Technology then spun off its pure-play wafer foundry business, which became Powerchip Semiconductor.
According to the contract chipmaker, its major clients have rushed to sign long-term contracts to secure supplies and deflect the impact of the current supply shortage.
The TWSE said that Powerchip Semiconductor’s robust showing resulted in its market capitalization hitting NT$258.82 billion, the highest figure among all firms that have launched an IPO on the main board in the past three years.
Through the IPO, the company has raised enough to build its planned NT$100 billion plant in Miaoli County, Huang said.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are