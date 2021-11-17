Local companies owned by fewer than three individuals can apply for digital savings accounts and online loans, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
Previously, only sole proprietorships — companies owned by a single individual — could apply for digital savings accounts and loans online, as their shareholding structure is simple and banks can easily conduct know-your-customer reviews.
The number of sole proprietorships last year totaled 808,840, accounting for 52 percent of all local small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a videoconference, citing Ministry of Economic Affairs data.
To open a digital savings account, a company can verify its owners’ identities to a bank by using Citizen Digital Certificates and videoconferencing software, Tong said.
Yesterday, the commission also raised the fund transfer limit on the third category of digital savings accounts, the most popular of three types, Tong said.
The third category allows single transfers of up to NT$10,000 and up to NT$30,000 per day, but those limits can be raised to NT$50,000 and NT$100,000 respectively if the account holder agrees to have their identity verified via videoconferencing by the bank that manages the account, Tong said, adding that the third category’s higher transfer limits would be the same as for the second category.
The number of people with digital savings accounts totaled 9.43 million at the end of September, up 63 percent from a year earlier, commission data showed.
The spike resulted from 1.8 million people opening the third category of accounts, taking their total to 4.03 million, while the number of those with the first category of accounts rose by 707,000 to 2.26 million and the number of those with the second category of accounts rose by 1.16 million to 3.13 million, data showed.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
NORTH AMERICA: The continent presents an excellent opportunity to tap into a new and predictable market for highly in-demand electric vehicles, the CEO said Pegatron Corp (和碩) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$164 million for manufacturing equipment and facilities in North America to handle a growing demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers in the US. The company made the announcement during an investors’ conference call yesterday. Although it has been reported for months that the Apple supply-chain manufacturer would expand its automotive business to a US-based facility to better serve Tesla Inc, the announcement was Pegatron’s first official confirmation of such an investment. Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said that the new facilities are to serve three customers,