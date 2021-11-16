Lion promotes flight to watch New Year’s sunrise

Staff writer, with CNA





Lion Travel Service Co Ltd (雄獅旅行社) is partnering with StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) to offer a special New Year’s Day flight for travelers to watch the first sunrise of next year over Japan’s Miyako Island, it said yesterday.

On Jan. 1 next year, the New Year’s Day First Sunrise Flight, using Starlux’s Airbus A321neo aircraft, which can carry 170 to 200 passengers, is to take off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:30am, Lion Travel said in a statement.

Passengers would be able to watch the first sunrise of the year at an altitude of 4.572km over Miyako, the company said.

A StarLux Airlines Co plane is pictured at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Lion Travel Service Co Ltd

Passengers would also be able to catch a bird’s-eye view of the East Rift Valley in eastern Taiwan before the flight returns to the Taoyuan airport at 8:30am on New Year’s Day, Lion Travel said.

During the three-hour flight, business-class passengers would be served breakfast prepared by Longtail, a one-star Michelin restaurant, it said.

Several types of snacks, such as honey cakes and pastries, would be available for all passengers, as well as commemorative souvenirs from the airline, it added.