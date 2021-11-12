Pegatron Corp (和碩) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$164 million for manufacturing equipment and facilities in North America to handle a growing demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers in the US.
The company made the announcement during an investors’ conference call yesterday.
Although it has been reported for months that the Apple supply-chain manufacturer would expand its automotive business to a US-based facility to better serve Tesla Inc, the announcement was Pegatron’s first official confirmation of such an investment.
Photo: CNA
Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said that the new facilities are to serve three customers, and that a “second phase of expansion” is in the plannng stages, to be announced next year pending approval by the company’s board.
“Automotive electronics is an important business for Pegatron going forward,” Liao said. “We have listened to our customers and brought production closer to where they are. Hopefully, as EV makers ramp up production, our significant investment will help us build trust with our customers.”
Liao declined to specify the location of the planned expansion, saying only that the “new facilities will be somewhere that can reach every part of the US in a day.”
The new plants are to manufacture EV control unit-related components, Liao said.
“We will not be making motors or drive-train-related products, but control unit-related products, which is among the most critical and highly proprietary parts of an EV,” Liao said.
The size and stability of the EV market in North America convinced Pegatron to make the investment, Liao added.
“The US public sector will be buying a lot of EVs. It’s a good opportunity for Pegatron,” Liao said. “The market will be large and it is predictable.”
In addition to EV components, Liao said that the facilities could be used to manufacture other products for the US market.
“EV components are demanding to make because they need to resist high and low temperatures,” Liao said. “We have made a hefty investment, but once our facility is up to EV standards, it will be capable of making other kinds of components without issues.”
Last quarter, after non-operating income declined 81 percent year-on-year to NT$635 million (US$22.81 million), Pegatron posted net profit of NT$2.67 billion, down 61 percent from NT$6.82 billion a year earlier and down 50.2 percent from NT$5.34 billion a quarter earlier, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
Earnings per share fell to NT$1 last quarter, from NT$2.61 in the third quarter of last year and NT$2.01 in the second quarter.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups