Gogoro, Gojek to launch pilot program in Jakarta

NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said

Staff writer, with CNA, JAKARTA





Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company.

The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline.

Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported.

The logos of Gogoro Inc, left, and Gojek are displayed next to a Gogoro scooter and battery swap station in a handout illustration. Photo courtesy of Gojek via CNA

The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery swap stations in the future,” the statement said.

The initiative is part of Gojek’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, it said.

“The partnership between Gojek and Gogoro brings together two like-minded companies that are dedicated to making smart electric transportation the norm throughout Indonesia,” Gojek cofounder and CEO Kevin Aluwi said in the statement.

“Such an ambition can only be achieved if multiple stakeholders work together, so partnerships like this are essential if we are to meet our goals to reimagine intra-city transport,” he added.

Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke (陸學森) said in the statement that the partnership would help transform “our urban transportation into a new generation of smart and sustainable electric two-wheel vehicles that are accessible.”

The partnership was made public less than two months after Gojek parent GoTo Group announced that it would be investing in Gogoro’s private investment in public equity.

The financing was provided in connection with Gogoro’s plan to list on the NASDAQ Composite in the first quarter of next year via a merger with Poema Global Holdings Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, Gogoro said in September.