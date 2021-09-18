CHINA
PBOC injects US$13.9bn
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) yesterday injected short-term cash into the financial system in a sign the authorities are seeking to soothe market nerves frayed by concern over quarter-end funding needs and China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) debt crisis. The central bank added 90 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) of funds on a net basis via seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements, the most since February. It was the first time this month the authorities added more than 10 billion yuan of short-term liquidity into the banking system in a single day. The funds come as the crisis facing Evergrande fuels concern over the health of the nation’s real-estate and credit markets. Adding to the stress is a seasonal spike in demand for cash as banks become less willing to lend toward quarter-end as they prepare for regulatory checks. Liquidity also tends to diminish at this time of year as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches.
TECHNOLOGY
S4 Capital to buy Zemoga
Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has struck a deal to buy Zemoga, a technology services company that provides a new route for the rapidly growing digital advertising group to win work from multinational clients. Sorrell, the founder of WPP, has turned S4 into a US$6 billion company in the three years since its launch by acquiring businesses to combine data with digital content and serve the likes of Facebook, Google, Burberry and Netflix. The move into tech services is to enable it to better compete with companies like Accenture and Globant, which can sell digital advertising services and advice to clients. Zemoga provides product design, engineering and delivery services to clients such as Bridgestone, Sony, Roku and Morningstar.
SINGAPORE
Fund aims to boost market
Singapore is looking to set up a S$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) fund backed by state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte to bolster its stock market, which has struggled with tepid listings and poor trading volumes. The fund is to invest in high-growth companies and initial public offerings. Separately, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, a government agency promoting foreign investment, is to invest up to S$500 million into a fund aimed at companies looking to list in two to five years. The plan aims to increase Singapore’s attractiveness as a location for raising capital for local and regional companies, the government said.
STEEL
US Steel to build mini-mill
US Steel Corp is to spend about US$3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last. The so-called mini-mill is to combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of next year and start producing in 2024. US Steel’s announcement comes as domestic futures prices have more than tripled in the past year. While this has produced a windfall for domestic suppliers, it is driving up the cost of everything from automobiles to wind turbines to kitchen appliances as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast that it would report record earnings for the third quarter on the back of the strong prices, which would allow it to reduce debt.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some