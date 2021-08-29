Wall Street rallied on Friday, pushing the S&P 500and the NASDAQ to record closing highs for the fourth time this week, as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over a tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.
“I see two things happening,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “I see a reflexive dip-buying validation and I see the market embracing a dovish Fed.”
Regarding the indices’ recent string of all-time highs, including the S&P 500’s 52nd record high close so far this year, Zigmont said: “The march north has been very consistent. The drawdowns are super shallow, and the recoveries are very fast.”
In his prepared remarks, Powell stopped short of providing a clearer picture regarding the timing of the central bank’s tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates, the key elements of its dovish monetary policy aimed at helping the US economy recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, Powell appeared to strike a more dovish tone than other US Federal Open Market Committee officials, including St Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said earlier in the day that they expect the tapering process to begin soon and wind down next year.
“The market is very happy that the Fed is pumping more liquidity into the economy every month,” Zigmont said. “The Fed is enabling asset prices to climb, and the market is pleased with that.”
Photo: Reuters
Economic data released on Friday delivered, in large part, precisely what economists expected — a pullback in consumer spending and sentiment due to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and signs that the current wave of price spikes would not morph into long-term inflation, in line with Fed assurances.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.69 percent, to 35,455.8, the S&P 500 gained 39.37 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,509.37 and the NASDAQ Composite added 183.69 points, or 1.23 percent, to 15,129.50.
For the week, the Dow grew 0.96 percent, the S&P 500 increased 1.52 percent and the NASDAQ rose 2.82 percent.
Ten of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, with energy shares enjoying the largest percentage gain.
Chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s shares rose 2.6 percent after sources said it would likely seek antitrust approval from the EU to take over British chip designer Arm Ltd.
Workday Inc jumped 9.1 percent as brokerages upped their price targets after the company beat second-quarter revenue estimates.
Stay-at-home darling Peloton Interactive Inc slid 8.5 percent following its profit warning and its announcement it was being probed by US regulators over an accident involving the safety of its treadmills.
Beijing continued its crackdown on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list on US exchanges.
US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (騰訊音樂娛樂集團) fell 3.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.21-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 3.40-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 60 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 132 new highs and 37 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 8.67 billion shares, compared with the 8.95 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would