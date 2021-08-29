S&P 500, NASDAQ hit all-time highs

INFORMED STRATEGY: In line with Fed assurances, US data showed a drop in consumer spending, and signs that price increases would not transform into long-term inflation

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street rallied on Friday, pushing the S&P 500and the NASDAQ to record closing highs for the fourth time this week, as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over a tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.

“I see two things happening,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “I see a reflexive dip-buying validation and I see the market embracing a dovish Fed.”

Regarding the indices’ recent string of all-time highs, including the S&P 500’s 52nd record high close so far this year, Zigmont said: “The march north has been very consistent. The drawdowns are super shallow, and the recoveries are very fast.”

In his prepared remarks, Powell stopped short of providing a clearer picture regarding the timing of the central bank’s tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates, the key elements of its dovish monetary policy aimed at helping the US economy recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, Powell appeared to strike a more dovish tone than other US Federal Open Market Committee officials, including St Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said earlier in the day that they expect the tapering process to begin soon and wind down next year.

“The market is very happy that the Fed is pumping more liquidity into the economy every month,” Zigmont said. “The Fed is enabling asset prices to climb, and the market is pleased with that.”

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Economic data released on Friday delivered, in large part, precisely what economists expected — a pullback in consumer spending and sentiment due to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and signs that the current wave of price spikes would not morph into long-term inflation, in line with Fed assurances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.69 percent, to 35,455.8, the S&P 500 gained 39.37 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,509.37 and the NASDAQ Composite added 183.69 points, or 1.23 percent, to 15,129.50.

For the week, the Dow grew 0.96 percent, the S&P 500 increased 1.52 percent and the NASDAQ rose 2.82 percent.

Ten of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, with energy shares enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s shares rose 2.6 percent after sources said it would likely seek antitrust approval from the EU to take over British chip designer Arm Ltd.

Workday Inc jumped 9.1 percent as brokerages upped their price targets after the company beat second-quarter revenue estimates.

Stay-at-home darling Peloton Interactive Inc slid 8.5 percent following its profit warning and its announcement it was being probed by US regulators over an accident involving the safety of its treadmills.

Beijing continued its crackdown on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list on US exchanges.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (騰訊音樂娛樂集團) fell 3.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.21-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 3.40-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 60 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 132 new highs and 37 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.67 billion shares, compared with the 8.95 billion average over the past 20 trading days.