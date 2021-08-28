Zeekr Intelligent Technology Co (極氪智能), the electric vehicle (EV) brand targeting China’s younger consumers, has raised US$500 million in its first external funding round, it said in a statement yesterday.
Five investors participated, including the world’s biggest EV battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技).
The other investors were Intel Capital, which led the round, online entertainment group Bilibili Inc (嗶哩嗶哩), Cathay Fortune Group (鴻商產業控股集團) and alternative asset manager Boyu Capital (博裕資本).
Zeekr, which is owned by Geely Automobile Holding (吉利汽車) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (吉利控股集團), said the fundraising was a vote of confidence, adding that its first 001 model has a sold-out order book for this year.
“Zeekr is now poised to expand more rapidly together with new partner investors,” it said.
China’s EV sector is heating up, with scores of automakers offering consumers a plethora of choices should they wish to make the switch from an internal combustion engine vehicle.
Regulators earlier this week said they would punish those who break the law by raising prices of new-energy vehicles inspection services via collusion, another indication of the frothiness in the sector.
While overall sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles fell 6.4 percent last month from a year earlier, new energy vehicle sales, which include electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, surged almost 170 percent to 222,000 units, China’s Passenger Car Association said earlier this month.
The strong momentum prompted the association to raise its forecast for new energy vehicle sales this year to 2.4 million cars from an earlier estimate of 2.2 million.
Zeekr’s investors would help it to access new battery technologies as well as raw materials.
Cathay Fortune is a global producer of cobalt and copper, key metals used in the production of EV batteries.
The five would receive an aggregate shareholding equivalent to about 5.6 percent of the enlarged issued share capital of the company, the statement said.
