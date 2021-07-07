ENERGY
Oil highest since 2014
Oil jumped to the highest in more than six years after a bitter fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plunged OPEC+ into crisis and blocked a supply increase. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced to US$76.98 a barrel, the highest since November 2014, as the breakdown in cartel talks left the market without the extra supplies for next month it had been counting on. Major consumers were paying attention to the cartel’s failure, and the administration of US President Joe Biden urged the group to get its act together. The White House is “closely monitoring the OPEC+ negotiations and their impact on the global economic recovery,” a spokesperson said.
BANKING
Sumitomo to buy stake
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is to buy a 74.9 percent stake in Fullerton India Credit Co for about US$2 billion, marking the first entry into the South Asian country’s retail financial business by a Japanese bank. Japan’s second-largest lender would eventually acquire the rest of the Indian credit firm from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte, it said in a statement Tuesday. With the acquisition, Fullerton India would become a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui, it said in a separate statement. Fullerton Financial is a unit of Singapore’s state investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte.
SINGAPORE
Suspect’s bail increased
A court has tightened bail conditions for a businessman accused of involvement in a bogus, billion-dollar nickel trading scheme after the prosecution said plans were afoot to help him flee the city-state. Ng Yu Zhi (黃有志), a former managing director of trading companies Envy Global Trading Pte Ltd and an inactive firm, Envy Asset Management Pte Ltd, has been implicated by authorities in a fraudulent scheme that raised at least S$1.5 billion (US$1.12 billion) from investors. Ng’s bail was increased to S$4 million from the previous S$1.5 million, court proceedings showed on Monday.
UNITED KINGDOM
Firm to rent out apartments
John Lewis Partnership PLC, whose department stores have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, is to rent out thousands of new homes to be built on its plots. The company announced over the weekend that about 10,000 new apartments and houses would be built mostly on sites housing John Lewis department stores, Waitrose supermarkets and distribution centers, beginning in southeast England. The plan would “provide a stable, long term income for the Partnership,” executive director of strategy and commercial development Nina Bhatia said. The group wants to address a national housing shortage in the country, she said.
GERMANY
Industrial orders plummet
Industrial orders fell sharply in May, hit by weak demand from abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pummel Europe’s top economy, official data showed yesterday. Orders were down by 3.7 percent, the federal statistics office Destatis said, dashing the hopes of analysts polled by Factset who had penciled in a rise of 0.8 percent from April. International orders in May sank particularly sharply, by 2.3 percent from eurozone countries and 9.3 percent from the rest of the world, data showed. The economy shrank in the first quarter of this year as restrictions were imposed to counter a winter surge in COVID-19 cases.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s