Exports last month spiked 38.6 percent year-on-year to a new high of US$37.41 billion, driven by robust demand for all product categories by major countries that have been reopening their economies following progress in their vaccination drives, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The increase this month might be 27 to 31 percent as the economic scene abroad looks bright, while a COVID-19 outbreak at home has had little effect on the nation’s manufacturing activity, the ministry said.
“Demand for electronics remains strong, aided by the global pursuit of new technologies, while non-tech products benefit from spending by major countries that aim to strengthen their infrastructure projects,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei.
A low comparison base last year also helped exports of non-tech products grow much faster than those of tech products, Tsai said.
Shipments of base metals and related products surged 54.2 percent year-on-year, while those of plastic and mineral products rose 74.7 percent and 117.3 percent respectively, she said.
Exports of transportation tools increased 58.4 percent, thanks to the growing popularity of bikes, as well as a recovery in the auto market, Tsai said.
Demand for electronics, as well as devices used in remote working and remote learning, continued to increase, she said.
Shipments of electronics products expanded 29.6 percent to US$13.27 billion, accounting for 35.5 percent of overall exports, the ministry said.
In particular, shipments of semiconductors grew 29.5 percent to US$11.93 billion, fueled by demand for new technologies, it said.
Imports rose 40.9 percent to US$31.25 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$6.16 billion, a bump of 27.9 percent from May last year, the ministry said.
Imports of agricultural and industrial raw materials picked up 43.6 percent to US$211.83 billion, helped by price hikes, while capital equipment, a critical gauge of export needs, soared 36.5 percent, Tsai said.
Specifically, imports of semiconductor equipment picked up 46.3 percent as local tech firms aggressively acquired new equipment for technology upgrades and capacity expansion, she said, adding that chip shortages continued to plague critical sectors around the world.
Trading partners worldwide increased purchases of Taiwanese goods last month, but resurging COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia could weaken regional demand next quarter, Tsai said, citing Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), Taiwan’s largest industrial conglomerate.
FPG is looking at flat sales or a mild decline in business next quarter from this quarter, as the virus outbreak weakens economic activity.
For the first five months of this year, the nation’s exports expanded 30.2 percent year-on-year to US$170.32 billion, while imports gained 26 percent to US$143.61 billion, ministry data showed.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.