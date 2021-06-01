Intel Corp is working with firms in Taiwan’s supply chains, including original design manufacturers (ODMs), to solve the global semiconductor supply issue, which could last for years, the chipmaker’s chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday.
In a virtual speech at the annual Computex Taipei trade show, Gelsinger outlined Intel’s collaboration with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from data centers and cloud solutions to connectivity, artificial intelligence and intelligent edge.
The digitalization of everything has been markedly accelerated by COVID-19, spurring rapid innovation and new models for working, learning and how people interact, he said.
Photo courtesy of Intel Corp via CNA
“Such transformation has created a cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors, but that has also placed tremendous strain on supply chains around the world,” Gelsinger said.
“We have been working diligently with our partners, including so many of you, to address constraints and increase output to meet demand,” he said. “But, while the industry has taken steps to address near-term constraints, it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages.”
Intel has announced more than US$20 billion of new investment in its foundry capabilities, which includes large-scale capacity expansion in Arizona, and support for advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies in New Mexico, he said.
Intel also plans to expand to other locations in the US and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world, he added.
“The Taiwan ecosystem has already been playing a critical role in addressing today’s challenges. We are working closely with our ODM, OEM [original equipment manufacturer], foundry, assembly and test partners in Taiwan to make sure we are collectively investing in the right areas to eliminate future supply chain bottlenecks,” Gelsinger said.
In March, Intel announced that it is re-entering the foundry business with Intel Foundry Services.
The US chipmaker plans to utilize its internal factory network and external foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), to deliver its products.
“It provides the industry with another source of advanced foundry capacity through our new Intel Foundry Services,” Gelsinger said yesterday.
The entire supply chain needs to rise to the occasion and ensure no individual bottlenecks limit the industry’s growth, he said.
Whether it is Wi-Fi modules, substrates, panels or any other critical component, lack of supply constrains the growth needed to refuel the global economy, he added.
Intel executive vice president Michelle Johnston also discussed how the company is focusing on 5G, partnering with Taiwanese ODMs such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT, 雲達科技), which is a subsidiary of Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦).
Computex, one of the world’s biggest computer and technology trade shows, began virtually yesterday and runs through June 30.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the