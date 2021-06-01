Intel working with local firms on shortages: CEO

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Intel Corp is working with firms in Taiwan’s supply chains, including original design manufacturers (ODMs), to solve the global semiconductor supply issue, which could last for years, the chipmaker’s chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday.

In a virtual speech at the annual Computex Taipei trade show, Gelsinger outlined Intel’s collaboration with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from data centers and cloud solutions to connectivity, artificial intelligence and intelligent edge.

The digitalization of everything has been markedly accelerated by COVID-19, spurring rapid innovation and new models for working, learning and how people interact, he said.

Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger speaks in a virtual session of the Computex Taipei trade show yesterday. Photo courtesy of Intel Corp via CNA

“Such transformation has created a cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors, but that has also placed tremendous strain on supply chains around the world,” Gelsinger said.

“We have been working diligently with our partners, including so many of you, to address constraints and increase output to meet demand,” he said. “But, while the industry has taken steps to address near-term constraints, it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages.”

Intel has announced more than US$20 billion of new investment in its foundry capabilities, which includes large-scale capacity expansion in Arizona, and support for advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies in New Mexico, he said.

Intel also plans to expand to other locations in the US and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world, he added.

“The Taiwan ecosystem has already been playing a critical role in addressing today’s challenges. We are working closely with our ODM, OEM [original equipment manufacturer], foundry, assembly and test partners in Taiwan to make sure we are collectively investing in the right areas to eliminate future supply chain bottlenecks,” Gelsinger said.

In March, Intel announced that it is re-entering the foundry business with Intel Foundry Services.

The US chipmaker plans to utilize its internal factory network and external foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), to deliver its products.

“It provides the industry with another source of advanced foundry capacity through our new Intel Foundry Services,” Gelsinger said yesterday.

The entire supply chain needs to rise to the occasion and ensure no individual bottlenecks limit the industry’s growth, he said.

Whether it is Wi-Fi modules, substrates, panels or any other critical component, lack of supply constrains the growth needed to refuel the global economy, he added.

Intel executive vice president Michelle Johnston also discussed how the company is focusing on 5G, partnering with Taiwanese ODMs such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT, 雲達科技), which is a subsidiary of Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦).

Computex, one of the world’s biggest computer and technology trade shows, began virtually yesterday and runs through June 30.

Additional reporting by CNA