German residential property firm Vonovia SE has agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros (US$23 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, a deal that risks further stoking tensions over affordable housing.
The takeover, the year’s biggest in Europe, would reshape Germany’s property industry. The country’s two largest residential landlords control more than 500,000 apartments and risk raising further concerns about the market power of big property owners.
German landlords have faced intense public pressure over the past few years over rising prices, particularly in Berlin. Activists in the nation’s capital have targeted Deutsche Wohnen in particular with a referendum that is seeking to force the city to buy out large apartment owners.
Photo: Reuters
Amid concerns over housing and tensions over the companies’ large holdings in Berlin, the deal is an effort at a “new beginning,” Vonovia chief executive officer Rolf Buch said on a conference call yesterday.
He said that he would speak with Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller later in the day to discuss the deal.
The combined company plans to offer to sell about 20,000 apartments to the city, a presentation showed.
Under the deal, Vonovia would offer 53.03 euros per share in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement late on Monday.
The bid represents about an 18 percent premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s closing price on Friday last week.
The stock jumped as much as 16 percent to 52.38 euros yesterday. Vonovia’s shares fell as much as 6.8 percent to 48.57 euros.
Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half of the year. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.
Deutsche Wohnen chief executive officer Michael Zahn and chief financial officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.
A takeover of Deutsche Wohnen would mark the crowning achievement for serial dealmaker Buch. He built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document