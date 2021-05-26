Suppliers of automobile and truck tires from Taiwan and three other countries are facing anti-dumping tariffs after US authorities upheld a preliminary ruling accusing them of selling products at unfairly low prices in the US.
The decision by the US Department of Commerce released on Monday states that anti-dumping tariffs of 14.62 to 101.84 percent would be imposed on tire makers from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, with Taiwan facing the highest penalties.
Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) and Nankang Rubber Tire Corp (南港輪胎), the two mandatory Taiwanese respondents, face anti-dumping tariffs of 20.04 percent and 101.84 percent respectively, while other Taiwanese exporters face an 84.75 percent penalty.
Photo: Liao Shu-ling, Taipei Times
The department would impose tariffs of 14.62 to 21.09 percent on tire exporters from Thailand, 14.72 percent to 27.05 percent on South Korean exporters, and zero to 22.27 percent on tire makers from Vietnam.
Another step is required before the anti-dumping tariffs can take effect. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is also studying imports of tires from the four nations, and its commissioners are scheduled to conclude their investigation on June 23 and vote on whether to uphold the case.
The department is to forward its final results to the ITC for consideration. Some changes were made to the tariffs in the department’s final review.
Cheng Shin’s dumping duty was 52.42 percent after the preliminary review, but it was lowered by more than half to 20.04 percent, while Nankang Rubber’s penalty was raised to 101.84 percent, from 98.44 percent.
The tariffs for all other Taiwanese exporters fell slightly to 84.75 percent, from 88.82 percent.
The Taiwan Rubber & Elastomer Industries Association said that it was surprised by the latest ruling, as no Taiwanese tire makers intended to dump their products on US markets.
During the department’s investigation, Taiwanese respondents provided material to show they were not selling their products at unfair prices, but they still received the stiffest penalty, which could hurt Taiwan’s competitive edge, the association said.
The tariffs could prompt firms to relocate their production lines to other countries to avoid the tariffs, with workers in Taiwan bearing the brunt of the US measure, it said.
Nankang Rubber earlier said that it would ship passenger vehicle and light truck tires to the US from its Zhangjiagang plant in China’s Jiangsu Province instead of its production base in Hsinchu County’s Sinfeng Township (新豐).
However, tire products not affected by the ruling would still be shipped from the Sinfeng plant to the US, and production would be expanded, the company said.
Cheng Shin said that passenger vehicle and light truck tires account for less than 2 percent of its total sales.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document