Jidu Auto (集度汽車), a joint venture of Chinese technology giants Baidu Inc (百度) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (吉利控股), aims to spend 50 billion yuan (US$7.7 billion) over the next five years on developing smart-vehicle technologies.
Over the next two to three years, the joint venture aims to hire 2,500 to 3,000 staff for the project, including about 500 software engineers, it said.
The branding for the nascent auto marque is set to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year, a Jidu spokesperson added.
Photo: Florence Lo, Reuters
Baidu owns 55 percent of Jidu and Geely has a 45 percent stake in the company.
Jidu would launch its first electric vehicle (EV) within three years, Jidu chief executive officer Xia Yiping (夏一平) said in an interview with Reuters, adding that the vehicle would look like a robot, as this would appeal to a young clientele.
The company plans to release one new model every year or 18 months, he said.
Investment in EVs has been steeply increasing in China, where Xiaomi Corp (小米) last month announced an ambitious US$10 billion plan to enter the fray, even though its expertise lies more in everyday consumer items like smartphones and rice cookers.
For its part, Baidu has been investing in self-driving technology for years, and its January announcement of the collaboration with Geely gave its share price a jolt.
This year alone, Geely has forged major collaboration agreements with companies from Baidu to Apple Inc’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and EV start-up Faraday Future (法拉第未來).
Geely last month announced plans for a new EV brand called Zeekr as it seeks to become more competitive in a segment of the market dominated by Tesla Inc.
Separately, Hon Hai chief technology officer William Wei (魏國章) said that 1,500 hardware and software companies from around the world have joined the firm’s MIH Open Platform to facilitate the development of EV technologies such as self-driving and fleet management.
Hon Hai is developing four critical EV components: batteries, electrical systems, electronic control and various software items, it said.
In June, the company is to unveil a joint EV battery development project and announce a client list for two EVs early next year, Hon Hai said.
Additional reporting by CNA
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production