Rakuten launches 12 new services

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Web-only Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際銀行) on Monday announced that it would be launching 12 new services.

The bank began operations in January, enabling clients to open digital bank accounts and take personal loans online.

Among its new services, customers would now be able to transfer up to NT$2 million (US$71,078) at a time if they have linked a predesignated account, Rakuten said in a statement.

Rakuten International Commercial Bank chief executive officer Kazuhiko Saiki holds a phone displaying the bank’s app at an event in Taipei on Sunday. The Web-only bank on Monday announced that it would be launching 12 new services. Photo: CNA

Clients were previously not able to register predesignated payees, but could transfer up to NT$50,000 at a time.

“Many customers wanted to use their accounts at Rakuten Bank as their main accounts, but the transfer limits were a sore point for them, so we decided to launch this new service,” Rakuten said.

Other new services include revolving loans, automatic bill payments, adjustments to cash withdrawal limits and a loan management platform, the bank said.

The bank said most of its customers used its banking app from 3pm to 10pm, times when conventional banks are closed.

This suggests that the Web-only bank could satisfy customers who do not have time to visit bank branches during the day, it said.

Most of Rakuten’s customers are aged 30 to 50, and the bank said it expects to attract additional younger customers via a new mobile payment service.

The new service is in the final stage of testing and would be launched soon, Rakuten said.

Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行), another Web-only bank, is to begin official operations tomorrow.