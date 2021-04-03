Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp is focused on pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as this summer, rather than engaging with potential foreign acquirers and navigating foreign regulatory approvals, four people familiar with the matter said.
The maker of memory chips sees an IPO as the most promising route to realizing value for shareholders, including Toshiba Corp and Bain Capital, said the people, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private.
Their comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Corp are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.
The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.
The timing for an IPO has slipped because of volatility in the memorychip market, but stakeholders still believe a public offering is the best option for raising cash and rewarding shareholders, the people said.
Kioxia could be valued at more than US$36 billion in the current market, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda said.
Investor appetite for IPOs has surged in recent months, with tech companies such as Coupang Inc and DoorDash Inc soaring since their debuts.
A Kioxia spokesman said the firm would not comment on speculation, but it would continue to seek an appropriate time for the IPO.
Toshiba issued a statement saying it is aware of media reports on a potential deal, but it is not familiar with the details of the reports and could not comment.
Any potential acquisition would face steep regulatory hurdles, which could delay or kill a deal. The Japanese government opposed the sale of Toshiba’s chip business to a foreign buyer three years ago — a key reason Toshiba and Japan’s Hoya Corp together took a majority stake in Kioxia.
Perhaps more importantly, the Chinese government would have to sign off on any agreement and its regulators are likely to resist letting a US firm take over such a valuable business given the rising tensions between the two countries.
A key area of dispute between the US and China is the semiconductor industry, which the administration of former US president Donald Trump used to punish Chinese tech players, such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Applied Materials announced earlier this week that it terminated a plan to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp as it could not get regulatory approval in a timely fashion.
A Western Digital or Micron purchase of Kioxia would consolidate the NAND memory market, reducing the number of top players to four from five.
That could benefit the companies by lowering costs and improving profits, though it might also draw antitrust scrutiny.
“The NAND memory industry may be structurally improved by consolidating if either Micron or Western Digital acquires Kioxia,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis wrote in a research note. “Micron is in a better financial position to pull it off and could benefit more in terms of margins, capacity, technology and capital spending. Regulators, especially in China, would closely eye such a merger.”
Micron and Western Digital rose 4.8 percent and 6.9 percent in US trading on Thursday.
Toshiba gained 4.6 percent in Tokyo Thursday and traded less than 1 percent higher yesterday.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and