China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$140 million (US$4.95 million), a turnaround from a net loss of NT$1.19 billion in 2019, thanks to the contribution of its air cargo business, which helped to offset a dwindling passenger business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and losses at its other air travel units.
Earnings per share were NT$0.03, compared with losses per share of NT$0.22 in 2019.
The company’s board of directors decided not to distribute a cash dividend this year, a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing said.
Photo courtesy of China Airlines
The airline said that its subsidiaries, such as Taoyuan International Airport Service Co Ltd (桃園航勤), Tigerair Taiwan Co Ltd (台灣虎航) and Kaohsiung Airport Catering Services Ltd (高雄空廚) — in which it owns stakes of 49 to 75 percent — remained in the red last year due to the pandemic.
Thanks to 18 cargo jets and higher freight rates, the airline’s cargo revenue last year increased 88.2 percent to NT$81.69 million, which offset a 78.7 percent decline in passenger revenue, company data showed.
The airline said in a separate regulatory filing that its board of directors had appointed senior vice president Kao Shing-hwang (高星潢), who had worked for the company for 35 years, as president, while chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) would step down from the role.
Hsieh said in a statement that he expects the air cargo business to remain rosy in the second half of this year, while CAL is to continue improving service between Taiwan and the US, as well as expanding its presence in the European and Indian markets.
When the air travel business resumes depends on the progress of vaccinations worldwide, he added.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention