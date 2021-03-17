Chinese start-up ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) has begun hiring employees for a possible push into semiconductors, exploring an expansion well beyond the video app TikTok for which it is best known.
The Beijing-based company has posted at least a dozen job openings related to semiconductors, including hardware and software engineers in cities such as Shanghai and Beijing.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed that it is hiring talent as it explores initiatives in the field, including building server chips based on Arm Ltd designs.
Photo: Reuters
ByteDance has become the most valuable start-up in the world on the success of TikTok and its domestic clone, Douyin (抖音).
The company, last valued at about US$180 billion, is said to be exploring an initial public offering for some of its businesses in Hong Kong, including Douyin.
In pushing into chips, ByteDance chief executive officer Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is delving into a business that has become a top priority for the Chinese Communist Party.
At the Chinese National People’s Congress this month, the government pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence in an effort to vie with the US for global influence.
Baidu Inc (百度), the dominant search provider in China and a ByteDance rival, has raised US$230 million for its artificial intelligence chip division ahead of a potential spin-off of the business.
Companies such as Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc have worked to custom design silicon as they expand into new fields.
Gains in efficiency and security are among the key advantages of crafting application-specific hardware.
ByteDance’s foray could help it produce chips tailor-made for processing the data and making AI recommendations for its stable of social apps.
Separately, China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under an investment ban, people familiar with the matter said.
The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.
Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile has not decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.
The New York Stock Exchange in January delisted the three major Chinese state-owned telecoms — China Mobile, China Telecom Corp (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) — to comply with an executive order by then-US president Donald Trump barring US investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the Chinese military.
The firms are appealing the removals.
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US. Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo. “We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting