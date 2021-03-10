COVID-19: Singapore’s ‘bubble’ hotel welcomes its first guests

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Singapore has launched a travel “bubble” business hotel that allows executives to hold face-to-face meetings without a risk of exposure to COVID-19, one of the world’s first such facilities.

The Connect@Changi hotel has meeting rooms outfitted with airtight glass panels to reduce the risk of transmission, and even has a special compartment with ultraviolet light to sanitize documents so they can be shared between participants.

Some of its first guests have traveled from France, Germany, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

A staff member shows how face-to-face meetings can be conducted in a meeting room outfitted with airtight glass panels at Connect@Changi in Singapore on Feb. 22. Photo: Reuters

“Given that we have operations in Singapore, I need to be able to travel to conduct face-to-face meetings with the team based in Singapore, as well as process some paperwork,” said Olivier Leroux, who was among the first guests when he checked in on Monday after his flight from France.

The hotel differs from quarantine hotels in the city-state, where guests are isolated for two weeks and must pass COVID-19 tests before being cleared to leave.

Visitors to the bubble hotel are not permitted to enter Singapore and must leave via the airport.

Singapore is expected to host the World Economic Forum in August and the new bubble hotel has been put forward as a way to facilitate business meetings during the event.

The room rate starts at S$384 (US$285) per night, which includes meals, two-way airport transfer and COVID-19 tests required during the course of the stay.

Due to strictly enforced curbs and quarantine measures, Singapore has kept a tight lid on its COVID-19 infections, despite clusters emerging last year in dormitories housing migrant workers.