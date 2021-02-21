A Tunisian entrepreneur growing edible flowers said she is surprised by the appetite for her homegrown product in the North African country and hopes to see a “new culinary culture” bloom.
Sonia Ibidhi, a 42-year-old journalist, turned to organic farming of the niche, but in-demand product “out of love” for working on the land.
Among the flowers she grows are borage, a blue star-shaped flower that tastes like cucumber; chive flowers, purple blossoms with a flavor similar to onion; and nasturtiums, bright yellow to orange flowers with a radish-like taste.
Photo: AP
“I thought the flowers would be for export and of no immediate interest to the local market, but I’ve been surprised by the growing demand, in particular from some top-end hotels,” she said.
After bringing back 42 seed varieties from France, Ibidhi began planting about a dozen types of flowers.
She said that she chose the mountainous Tabarka region in the country’s northwest for its humid climate and abundant fresh water, and now uses her own seeds.
“I do something that I love that is beautiful and colorful,” she said proudly.
She said that she hoped her flowers would spark “a new culinary culture in the country.”
Tunisians already use certain flowers in their traditional cuisine — some sweets feature dried rose petals, while lavender is an ingredient in a spice mix used in couscous recipes.
Yet fresh flowers, which can be used for dishes from soups to salads, as well as teas, are a novelty.
In a hotel in Gammarth, an upscale northern suburb of the capital Tunis, chef Bassem Bizid uses nasturtiums for his fish tartar and accompanies other dishes with a flower-leaf salad or a sorbet garnished with fresh violets.
Clients are “very satisfied to discover something new,” he said.
The hotel’s master chef, Italian Alessandro Fontanesi, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flowers went beyond introducing a new look and flavor.
“Not only are we using a rare Tunisian product, which makes the plate more attractive and adds a special taste, but it can take our clients on a culinary journey,” he said.
Ibidhi launched her business in 2019, after four years of planning.
As well as needing to do an “enormous” amount of paperwork, she said she had to repeatedly explain to the forestry department “what edible flowers were for.”
She sold her car to help finance the business, and later received a grant from the African Development Bank, she said.
She now pays the state 1,400 dinars (US$517) annually to lease five hectares of land, but Ibidhi now fears seeing her business wither.
As well as edible flowers, she has planted a large quantity of strawberries, selling both the fruit and the leaves, which can be used for herbal teas, but the authorities say growing strawberries is in breach of her lease agreement.
Ibidhi said she risks a large financial loss if she were she to uproot them.
“My flowers have become my world,” she said. “I will fight tooth and nail for my project.”
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
Japan incentivizing its companies to shift manufacturing facilities out of China and adding Bangladesh to a list of preferred destinations for relocating the factories might give the nation’s economy a boost. “As the COVID-19 pandemic started in China, Japanese companies needed to diversify” their supply chains further, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito said in an interview. “This will provide an opportunity for Bangladesh.” Japan’s nudge to relocate companies comes at a time when a special economic zone (SEZ) is being developed in Bangladesh to attract Japanese firms’ production facilities. The industrial zone sprawling on 405 hectares in the Araihazar sub-district, 32km from