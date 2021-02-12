PHARMACEUTICALS
AstraZeneca upbeat on profit
AstraZeneca PLC Thursday forecast revenue growth for this year after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter product sales, as a wide range of therapies helped cushion the hit from the pandemic. It expects this year’s revenues to increase by a low teens percentage, with “faster growth” in core earnings to US$4.75 to US$5 per share. Quarterly product sales of US$7.01 billion surpassed a company-compiled consensus of US$6.81 billion. The London-listed company said its forecast did not include any impact from its COVID-19 vaccine.
BANKING
Commerzbank sees shrinkage
Commerzbank AG said it will probably see revenue shrink “slightly” this year as it embarks on its third restructuring effort in five years under a new leadership. Revenue in the last three months of last year declined 6.6 percent, according to an earnings release yesterday. It recorded a quarterly loss of 2.7 billion euros (US$3.3 billion) after writing down asset values hit by the pandemic and booking costs for future job cuts. “We want to be sustainably profitable and shape our own destiny as an independent force in the German banking market,” chief executive Manfred Knof said.
TRANSPORTATION
Uber loss narrows slightly
Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported another hefty loss in the final three months of last year, though its food delivery operations partly offset a hit from a drop in ridesharing during the pandemic. The loss of US$968 million narrowed slightly from US$1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, Uber said. Revenue in the quarter was US$3.2 billion, a 16 percent decrease from the same period a year earlier.
CARBON EMISSIONS
Shell aims to trim intensity
Royal Dutch Shell PLC is to accelerate near-term and long-term plans aimed at reducing its net carbon emissions intensity to zero by 2050, it said yesterday, adding that its emissions peaked in 2018. Shell said it aims to reduce its net intensity by between 6 percent and 8 percent from 2016 levels by 2023. The target rises to 20 percent by 2030, 45 percent by 2035 and 100 percent by the middle of the century. Intensity levels represent emissions per unit of energy produced, technically allowing higher production.
REAL ESTATE
UK house prices rise
UK house prices rose last month, despite weaker activity in the property market amid a third national coronavirus lockdown. In a survey published yesterday, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said values rose countrywide as house hunters found suitable properties in short supply, with London the only region to see prices fall. Real-estate agents reported continuing demand from people seeking to beat the March 31 expiry of a homebuying tax cut worth up to ￡15,000 (US$21,000).
SHIPPING
Shortage lifts Maersk profit
Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk A/S on Wednesday posted a near sixfold increase in net profit for last year, as demand during the pandemic rebounded strongly from an initial slump, sending freight rates soaring. A shortage of available containers in Asia has led to a surge in freight rates. Maersk recorded a net profit of US$2.9 billion in ongoing operations last year. Revenue grew 2.2 percent to US$39.7 billion, slightly more than analysts’ estimates, which ranged between US$39.56 and US$39.58 billion.
PHILIPPINES
Key rate stays at record low
The Philippine central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low for a second straight meeting to boost an economy that remains in recession and with inflationary pressures beginning to mount. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday left the benchmark rate at 2 percent, as predicted by all 19 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Benjamin Diokno said early last month that interest rates will likely remain on hold at least through the first half of this year while the economy recovers. Policymakers are to next meet on rates on March 25.
BANKING
Rabobank to cut 5,000 jobs
Rabobank Group plans to cut 5,000 positions, more than 10 percent of its total workforce, as the Dutch lender seeks to cut costs after the pandemic hit profit. Plans to improve the cost-to-income ratio are expected to reduce the workforce by the equivalent of 1,000 full-time jobs over the next five years, according to a statement from the Utrecht, Netherlands-based bank yesterday. Rabobank, which employs more than 40,000 people, said net profit plunged 50 percent to 1.1 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) last year, with the coronavirus pandemic “primarily visible” in a jump in impairment charges to 1.9 billion euros.
AVIATION
Heathrow boss calls for help
The boss of Heathrow Airport said yesterday that more jobs could be lost in aviation if the government does not provide more support to the industry and begin to outline how it will lift COVID-19 restrictions. “Unless we see some recovery plan from the government and some support for the aviation sector financially then I’m afraid that more jobs are at risk,” Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky News. He said between 15,000 and 25,000 jobs had been lost across the airport over the past 11 months.
STEEL
Young Mittal to replace dad
Steel giant ArcelorMittal SA yesterday announced that Aditya Mittal, the son of company founder Lakshmi Mittal, will replace him as the group’s chairman and CEO. The elder Mittal will become executive chairman of the Luxembourg-based company while the younger, currently chief financial officer, will run the management team. The company said yesterday it had reduced its net loss last year by a factor of three to US$733 million, even though sales dropped by a quarter.
INTERNET
Baidu plans AI chip firm
China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc (百度) is in talks to raise cash for an artificial intelligence semiconductor company, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Venture capital firms GGV and IDG Capital are in discussions with Baidu, which is looking to diversify, to invest in its new chip venture, CNBC said. The company would make chips targeted at various industries including automobile manufacturing and would be a unit of Baidu.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Majority Siltronic stake sold
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) said on Tuesday that its bid for Germany’s Siltronic AG had been successful, after it secured control over the required majority of shares with its 4.35 billion euro (US$5.3 billion) offer. The Taiwanese company said it now controlled a 50.8 percent stake in Siltronic. Separately, the Federal Cartel Office, Germany’s antitrust watchdog, said it had no objections to the deal to create the world’s second-largest silicon wafer maker behind Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity