A trade group yesterday called on the government to stabilize the local currency, saying a strong New Taiwan dollar against its US counterpart would erode corporate profitability and undermine the nation’s exports.
Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 工商協進會) chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) pleaded with policymakers to give serious thought to the health of local enterprises while they seek to avoid currency manipulation charges from the US.
“A strong NT dollar could deal a heavy blow to local exports if it appreciates above the NT$27 level in Taipei against the greenback,” Lin told reporters on the sidelines of a public function.
Photo: CNA
The local currency yesterday closed virtually flat at a 23-year high of NT$28.45 against the US dollar, smashing the NT$28.5 defense reportedly set by former central bank governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南).
Currency analysts have forecast a continued upturn as the US Federal Reserve’s money-printing policy would keep the US dollar soft, while Taiwan’s economic recovery and vibrant exports attract capital inflows.
The trend bodes ill for local exporters, many of which have incurred foreign-exchange losses and might lose orders to regional rivals, aided by favorable tariff rates following the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Nov. 15, Lin said.
The trade bloc consists of 15 Asia-Pacific members — including ASEAN nations, Australia, China and New Zealand — that account for nearly 30 percent of the global population and GDP.
This year is already characterized by turbulence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US-China trade tensions, the US presidential elections, financial market volatility and the RCEP exclusion, Lin said, adding that a strengthening NT dollar is posing an additional challenge to corporate operations.
While currencies in Malaysia, Thailand and other countries are also picking up, their pace is not as steep as that of the NT dollar, Lin said.
As of yesterday, the NT dollar had already gained 5.5 percent this year, central bank data showed.
Lin said that he understood the central bank’s effort to avoid being accused of currency manipulation, but the survival of local exporters is at stake.
Suppliers of textiles, machinery and electronics might have no choice but to move manufacturing elsewhere with a more favorable operating environment, he said.
The government should also try to pursue free-trade agreements with other countries and help returning companies purchase land for industrial use at reasonable rates, CNAIC said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of