CTBC Bank VIPs attend ESG exhibition

For the Taipei Biennial, with the theme “You and I Don’t Live on the Same Planet,” the Taipei Fine Arts Museum has been transformed into a planetarium, emulating the movement of celestial bodies, with five planets showing the different interpretations and perspectives of participating artists.

On Thursday, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) arranged a VIP evening, inviting about 160 VIPs from the bank to explore the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) themes of climate change, politics and economics through the prism of the five planets.

Museum director Lin Ping (林平), curator Martin Guinard and public programs curator Eva Lin (林怡華) were on hand to introduce the bank’s VIP art aficionados to “Planet Globalization,” “Planet Terrestrial,” “Planet Security,” “Planet Escape” and “Planet with Alternative Gravity,” explaining the origins and meaning of the concepts informing the five planets.

From left, CTBC Foundation for Arts and Culture chairman John Feng, CTBC Charity Foundation chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr and Taipei Fine Arts Museum director Lin Ping look at works of art displayed at the Taipei Biennial at the museum in Taipei on Thursday. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

The VIPs — including CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) president Daniel Wu (吳一揆), chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑), institutional and international business CEO Tony Yang (楊銘祥), retail banking executive vice president Amy Yang (楊淑惠), CTBC Charity Foundation chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒), and CTBC Foundation for Arts and Culture chairman John Feng (馮寄台) — spent the evening contemplating and discussing works by 57 participating artists and groups from 27 countries.

Global warming and climate change are seriously affecting the world and, as one of Taiwan’s most influential financial institutions, CTBC is using its core competitiveness in the financial industry to help solve social issues and promote carbon reduction transformation, fostering the spirit of corporate sustainability and examining changes in the environment, as well as making commitments to its own corporate governance and to social prosperity.

Those attending the VIP evening said they would take their relatives and colleagues to the exhibition, which ends on March 14 next year.

In April, CTBC signed the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and, in October, the Partnerships for Carbon Accounting Financials, becoming the first financial institution in Taiwan to join the latter.

Last year, CTBC signed the Equator Principles to implement environmental and social risk management of large-scale project financing, and also voluntarily joined the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, demonstrating CTBC’s commitment to responsible finance in the hopes of having a positive effect on the environment and society.