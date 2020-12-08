For the Taipei Biennial, with the theme “You and I Don’t Live on the Same Planet,” the Taipei Fine Arts Museum has been transformed into a planetarium, emulating the movement of celestial bodies, with five planets showing the different interpretations and perspectives of participating artists.
On Thursday, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) arranged a VIP evening, inviting about 160 VIPs from the bank to explore the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) themes of climate change, politics and economics through the prism of the five planets.
Museum director Lin Ping (林平), curator Martin Guinard and public programs curator Eva Lin (林怡華) were on hand to introduce the bank’s VIP art aficionados to “Planet Globalization,” “Planet Terrestrial,” “Planet Security,” “Planet Escape” and “Planet with Alternative Gravity,” explaining the origins and meaning of the concepts informing the five planets.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank
The VIPs — including CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) president Daniel Wu (吳一揆), chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑), institutional and international business CEO Tony Yang (楊銘祥), retail banking executive vice president Amy Yang (楊淑惠), CTBC Charity Foundation chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒), and CTBC Foundation for Arts and Culture chairman John Feng (馮寄台) — spent the evening contemplating and discussing works by 57 participating artists and groups from 27 countries.
Global warming and climate change are seriously affecting the world and, as one of Taiwan’s most influential financial institutions, CTBC is using its core competitiveness in the financial industry to help solve social issues and promote carbon reduction transformation, fostering the spirit of corporate sustainability and examining changes in the environment, as well as making commitments to its own corporate governance and to social prosperity.
Those attending the VIP evening said they would take their relatives and colleagues to the exhibition, which ends on March 14 next year.
In April, CTBC signed the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and, in October, the Partnerships for Carbon Accounting Financials, becoming the first financial institution in Taiwan to join the latter.
Last year, CTBC signed the Equator Principles to implement environmental and social risk management of large-scale project financing, and also voluntarily joined the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, demonstrating CTBC’s commitment to responsible finance in the hopes of having a positive effect on the environment and society.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
Five industry associations and four industry-related nonprofit organizations yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the localization of semiconductor equipment production. At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is overwhelmingly dependent on imported production equipment. “We have a world-leading semiconductor industry in Taiwan, but 90 percent of our semiconductor manufacturing equipment is imported,” Hsu said. It is time to step up the output of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, he said. “In the wake of COVID-19 and the US-China trade dispute, international businesses will change where and how
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with